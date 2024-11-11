New Presidential Poll: Ciolacu Leads by a Wide Margin

PSD President Marcel Ciolacu and PNL Nicolae Ciucă would be competitors in the second round of the presidential elections, while AUR leader George Simion is two percent behind Ciucă, according to a survey on presidential voting intentions carried out by The Center for International Research and Analyzes (CIRA) at the behest of the Evenimentul Zilei daily newspaper.

Therefore, Marcel Ciolacu (PSD) ranks first – 29%, Nicolae Ciucă (PNL) second – 19%, George Simion (AUR) comes thirs – 17%, while Elena Lasconi (USR) is credited with 16%.

Mircea Geoana would obtai 9% Kelemen Hunor (UDMR) 1%, Ludovic Orban (Forta Dreptei) – 1%, Călin Georgescu – 1%.

Also, 70% of the respondents declared that they will certainly go to vote.

The survey was conducted between November 1-6, 2024, on a sample of 1,150 subjects, using the face-to-face method. The sample of this survey is representative of the adult population of Romania, aged 18 and over. The maximum sampling error, at a 95% confidence level, is +/-3%.



In September, CIRA carried out another survey, at the behest of the PNL, which looked like that:



Marcel Ciolacu – 25%

Nicolae Ciucă – 16%

Mircea Geoană – 14%

George Simion – 13%

Elena Lasconi – 13%