New PSD attacks against Liberal Minister of Energy

The Social Democrats launched a new attack on the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu. In a message posted on PSD’s Facebook page, deputy Mihai Weber accuses the minister of “incompetence”.

“Most European countries have taken dozens of measures to protect the population and the economy, while in Romania only the most damaging solution for the Romanian state was considered. Romanians cannot bear the burden of Virgil Popescu’s incompetence indefinitely. The Minister of Energy is completely clueless as to what measures should be taken to offset the price increases in electricity, natural gas and fuel,” the post reads.

“Since last year, the PSD proposed the solution of price regulation for a certain period of time, but the PNL opposed it, choosing the option of subsidizing in the conditions of a growing budget deficit.

After the loss of a year in which the public debt increased to support this compensation chosen by the Minister of Energy, we come to the conclusion that the PSD proposal is the only one capable of stopping the prices that already no longer have any economic justification”, says the PSD deputy.

“Taking into account the fact that the cold season is approaching in which consumption will increase and, therefore, costs will increase both for the population and for economic agents, I imperatively ask the Minister of Energy to wake up and urgently come up with solutions that to stop and deter unjustified increases in energy and gas prices. He can choose between the solutions proposed by the PSD or the solutions adopted by other countries in the European Union, but he must do it urgently, because the Romanians cannot carry the burden of his incompetence indefinitely,” Weber concludes.