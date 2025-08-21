New Requirements for U.S. Visa Applications, Embassy Warns

The U.S. Embassy issued new clarifications on Thursday regarding visa applications starting September 2, particularly about the conditions for interview waivers. Officials warn, however, that consular officers may still require an interview if deemed necessary.

The Embassy announced that beginning September 2, 2025, if a previous B1/B2 visa expired within the past 12 months, applicants may request a new visa through courier. The specific conditions for an interview waiver are:

The application must be submitted within 12 months of the visa’s expiration.

The applicant must have been at least 18 years old at the time the previous visa was issued.

The application must be filed in the applicant’s country of citizenship or residence.

The applicant must not have previously been refused a visa or found ineligible.

“Please note: even if these conditions are met, it remains at the discretion of consular officers to still require an interview,” the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest stated.

Earlier, the Embassy had already announced that starting September 2, 2025, changes will apply to visa renewals without interviews, narrowing the categories of people eligible for this option.