New Romanian ambassadors to Ukraine, Republic of Moldova

On Wednesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed decrees accrediting the new Romanian ambassadors to Kyiv and Chisinau.

According to the Presidential Administration, the decrees were signed to name Alexandru-Victor Micula as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to Ukraine, residing in Kyiv and Cristian-Leon Ţurcanu as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of Moldova, with residence in Chisinau.

Alexandru Victor Micula, the new Romanian ambassador to Kyiv, is a career diplomat. He has held the diplomatic rank of ambassador since 2008 and has been, since 2019, the position of Representative with special tasks for combating anti-Semitism within the MFA. Between November 2018 – November 2019 and February 2016 – January 2018 he held the position of Secretary of State for Interinstitutional Affairs within the MFA, and between November 2007 and June 2008 he was Secretary of State, the national coordinator for the organization of the NATO Summit in Bucharest.

From October 2011 to February 2016 he was the Romanian Ambassador to Hungary, and between June 2014 and June 2016 he was Secretary of the Danube Commission. He also served as Romania’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Denmark and the Republic of Iceland between 2009 and 2011. Between 2002 and 2007 he was the Romanian ambassador to the Argentine Republic and the Republic of Paraguay.

He speaks English and Spanish and has knowledge of Hungarian.

Cristian-Leon Turcanu, the new Romanian ambassador to Chisinau, is also a career diplomat. Since 2016, he has held the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to Ukraine. Previously, between September 2014 and October 2015, he held the position of first collaborator at the Romanian Embassy in Chisinau.

He also worked in the Foreign Service at the Romanian Embassy in Washington, from 2008 to 2012, and at the Romanian Embassy in Berlin, between 2003 and 2008. In the MFA Headquarters, he held the positions of Director General of the Department of Communication, Public Diplomacy and Culture, between November 2015 and August 2016, Director of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Directorate, between April and September 2014, respectively Deputy Director of the same Directorate, in September 2013 – April 2014.

He speaks English, German, Swedish and is fluent in French, Italian and Russian.