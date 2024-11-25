Nicolae Ciucă steps down as PNL president

Nicolae Ciucă announced his resignation from the leadership of the National Liberal Party (PNL) on Monday afternoon, following the results of the first round of the presidential elections. The politician came in fifth place, receiving 8.79% of the votes.

The Liberal announced his departure from the leadership of the PNL through a press release:



“Dear Romanians, thank you for the trust you have shown! I am resigning from the position of president of the PNL. The traditional parties, even so, with many programming errors, are the ones that must keep Romania united. The National Liberal Party is aware of the enormous stakes of these days. The National Liberal Party has the resources to show people all the good it has done in these years, it has the proof that investments from European money have raised the standard of living of many communities. But more than that, the National Liberal Party is aware of the mistakes it has made and will fight to the end for Romania to remain a free and democratic country. The PNL will not give in! The new PNL leadership will not be alone, because it has alongside it a wonderful army formed by mayors, county council presidents, local and county councilors, hundreds of thousands of members with pure hearts, eager to work for the country no matter how hard it may be. We need to change a lot, but two things we cannot change: our Euro-Atlantic option and the protection of who we, the Romanians, are. A faithful people, who do industry, IT and agriculture, also deal with crafts, have an enormous resource of intelligence, want to protect and raise the native capital and have never lost hope. Dear Romanians, I understood what you wanted to convey to us! Despite the mistakes we made, we learned the lesson the electorate taught us and we will respect the decision of the Romanians. I thank all citizens for their votes and I assure you of my full respect!”, says the press release.



Shortly after his announcement, the entire party leadership resigned. Among those leaving the PNL leadership are Dan Motreanu, Gheorghe Falcă, Gheorghe Flutur, Lucian Bode, Florin Roman.

The President of the Bihor Regional Court, Ilie Bolojan, has been validated as the interim president of the PNL, according to political sources. Dan Motreanu, Emil Boc, Ciprian Ciucu and Valeriu Iftime are interim vice-presidents.