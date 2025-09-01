Nicusor Dan after meeting EC President in Constanța: We want the European Security Hub to be located in Romania, in Constanța
On Monday in Constanța, President Nicușor Dan stated alongside EC President Ursula von der Leyen that Romania wants the European Security Hub to be located in Constanța on the Black Sea. He highlighted Romania’s potential contribution to Ukraine’s reconstruction via the Port of Constanța—the largest on the Black Sea—connected to Western Europe by the Danube, offering cost-effective transport.
“Europe faces Russian pressure, making EU solidarity crucial. Today we discussed Europe’s defense capacity and cooperation,” said Dan, noting discussions on the SAFE program, including projects at Kogălniceanu Base and Constanța Port. He added that SAFE will support Romania’s defense industry and develop infrastructure serving both military and civilian needs.
Dan emphasized Romania’s strategic location on the Eastern Flank and the importance of the Black Sea, including upcoming gas extraction from 2027 for European energy security and direct links between Europe and Central Asia.
“We are pleased the EU adopted a Black Sea strategy at Romania’s proposal. We want to operationalize it soon, with the European Security Hub located in Constanța,” he said, adding Romania can aid Ukraine’s reconstruction through the port and Danube corridor.
He thanked Ursula von der Leyen for her visit and support to Romania.
President Nicușor Dan also stated that the visit by him and the EC President Ursula von der Leyen “also reflects the geostrategic importance of the Port of Constanta, as a commercial and military logistics center, but also in the future reconstruction efforts of Ukraine.” Nicușor Dan wished Ursula von der Leyen “welcome to the shores of the Black Sea.”
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002