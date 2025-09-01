https://x.com/NicusorDanRO
Nicusor Dan after meeting EC President in Constanța: We want the European Security Hub to be located in Romania, in Constanța

By Romania Journal
The President of the European Commission came to Romania on Monday, as part of a tour of EU frontline states to discuss efforts to improve the bloc’s preparedness in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine. Ursula von der Leyen went to Constanța County and met with Nicușor Dan and officials of the Romanian Army. She was welcomed by President Nicușor Dan at the Mihail Kogălniceanu base. The two officials left by helicopter for Constanța.

On Monday in Constanța, President Nicușor Dan stated alongside EC President Ursula von der Leyen that Romania wants the European Security Hub to be located in Constanța on the Black Sea. He highlighted Romania’s potential contribution to Ukraine’s reconstruction via the Port of Constanța—the largest on the Black Sea—connected to Western Europe by the Danube, offering cost-effective transport.

“Europe faces Russian pressure, making EU solidarity crucial. Today we discussed Europe’s defense capacity and cooperation,” said Dan, noting discussions on the SAFE program, including projects at Kogălniceanu Base and Constanța Port. He added that SAFE will support Romania’s defense industry and develop infrastructure serving both military and civilian needs.

Dan emphasized Romania’s strategic location on the Eastern Flank and the importance of the Black Sea, including upcoming gas extraction from 2027 for European energy security and direct links between Europe and Central Asia.

“We are pleased the EU adopted a Black Sea strategy at Romania’s proposal. We want to operationalize it soon, with the European Security Hub located in Constanța,” he said, adding Romania can aid Ukraine’s reconstruction through the port and Danube corridor.

He thanked Ursula von der Leyen for her visit and support to Romania.

President Nicușor Dan also stated that the visit by him and  the EC President Ursula von der Leyen “also reflects the geostrategic importance of the Port of Constanta, as a commercial and military logistics center, but also in the future reconstruction efforts of Ukraine.” Nicușor Dan wished Ursula von der Leyen “welcome to the shores of the Black Sea.”

Welcome, President @vonderleyen, to the Black Sea shore! This region is of strategic importance for European & Euro-Atlantic security and Romania plays its responsible role as a littoral EU member state & a NATO Ally on the Eastern Flank.
Our joint visit here today also reflects the geostrategic importance of the Port of Constanta, as a commercial and military logistics hub, but also in the future reconstruction efforts of Ukraine.
Today is equally important for emphasising the importance of operationalizing the Black Sea Maritime Security Hub, as part of the EU Black Sea Strategy.
Our interest in making the best use of European resources, including through the #Readiness2030 Plan & the SAFE instrument, for expanding our military capabilities, modernizing our defense industry and increasing military mobility. EU-NATO complementarity is essential in this endeavour.”
Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, who was supposed to participate in the discussions, will remain in Bucharest, having scheduled a coalition meeting, as well as a Government meeting and assuming responsibility in Parliament.
