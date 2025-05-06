Nicușor Dan appeals for calm in the Euro/Leu Rate Instability
There are no reasons for financial panic for Romania, he argues.
The independent presidential candidate, Nicusor Dan, who will face AUR leader George Simion in the second round of the elections, declared, in a press conference held on Tuesday, that there is no reason to panic, in the context in which the euro exchange rate exceeded the 5 lei threshold on Tuesday.
“I send a message of calm and optimism regarding the developments in the financial market yesterday and today. Romania has a competitive private economy. The National Bank has a foreign exchange reserve of 60 billion euros, which can absorb any kind of attack on the leu. In the 2021-2027 financial year, Romania is now starting to absorb considerable amounts of European money, so there is no reason for financial panic,” Nicusor Dan said in a press conference.
Asked by journalists about the statements of former PSD Finance Minister Adrian Câciu and whether he expects attacks from the PSD: It is the definition of an irresponsible message. When there is sensitivity on the financial market, for a former Finance Minister to come out to add fuel to the fire is the definition of irresponsibility.
As for Marcel Ciolacu’s stepping down from the PM’s office yesterday, the independent presidential candidate replied: “I don’t think it was appropriate for Marcel Ciolacu to continue leading the Government after the November elections. It will be a temporary situation for two weeks, it happens all over the world.”
Nicușor Dan announces that he accepts George Simion’s invitation to participate in the debates
Nicușor Dan also stated in a press conference on Tuesday that he will participate “without discussion” in electoral debates with his opponent, George Simion. Nicușor Dan stated that there are already discussions between the two campaign staffs. “We are now waiting for the offers from the television stations,” Dan added.
“Yes, I will respond to the invitations of the television stations for a debate with my opponent and it is good news that he also accepts. I believe that we have some serious elections ahead and the debates must be organized by professionals. Yes, there is a discussion between the staff, we are now waiting for the offers from the television stations. I went to all three debates organized in the first round by television trusts and, without question, we will go to debates organized by television trusts, which are professionally organized,” said Nicușor Dan.
The AUR candidate in the presidential elections, George Simion, announced on Tuesday that he will participate in the debates with Nicușor Dan and will answer questions from the press, after in the last two weeks he preferred to communicate only through messages recorded on social networks.
The AUR leader says that he will go to all the media institutions that want to interview him. Simion did not participate, in the first round of voting, in any debate of the candidates. “I want to announce that from this moment on I am ready to start the electoral debates with my competitor, Nicușor Dan,” declared the AUR leader.
