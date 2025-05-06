Nicușor Dan appeals for calm in the Euro/Leu Rate Instability

Asked by journalists about the statements of former PSD Finance Minister Adrian Câciu and whether he expects attacks from the PSD: It is the definition of an irresponsible message. When there is sensitivity on the financial market, for a former Finance Minister to come out to add fuel to the fire is the definition of irresponsibility.

As for Marcel Ciolacu’s stepping down from the PM’s office yesterday, the independent presidential candidate replied: “ I don’t think it was appropriate for Marcel Ciolacu to continue leading the Government after the November elections. It will be a temporary situation for two weeks, it happens all over the world.”

Nicușor Dan announces that he accepts George Simion’s invitation to participate in the debates

Nicușor Dan also stated in a press conference on Tuesday that he will participate “without discussion” in electoral debates with his opponent, George Simion. Nicușor Dan stated that there are already discussions between the two campaign staffs. “We are now waiting for the offers from the television stations,” Dan added.

“Yes, I will respond to the invitations of the television stations for a debate with my opponent and it is good news that he also accepts. I believe that we have some serious elections ahead and the debates must be organized by professionals. Yes, there is a discussion between the staff, we are now waiting for the offers from the television stations. I went to all three debates organized in the first round by television trusts and, without question, we will go to debates organized by television trusts, which are professionally organized,” said Nicușor Dan.

The AUR candidate in the presidential elections, George Simion, announced on Tuesday that he will participate in the debates with Nicușor Dan and will answer questions from the press, after in the last two weeks he preferred to communicate only through messages recorded on social networks.