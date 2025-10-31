Nicușor Dan appointed his national security advisor

Marius Lazurca will be the presidential advisor for national security starting Saturday, November 1, according to a decree signed Friday by Nicușor Dan. He had already been working as the foreign policy advisor since October 6, which he will continue to hold. “Mr. Marius-Gabriel Lazurca will continue to lead the Department of Foreign Policy, Strategic Partnerships and Romanians Abroad within the Presidential Administration,” explains the Cotroceni Palace.

Marius Lazurca will take over the position of national security advisor from Cristian Diaconescu, who had held this position since February 2025, when he was appointed by interim president Ilie Bolojan.

Lazurca was one of the candidates to head the Romanian Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE). On September 15, Nicușor Dan recalled Lazurca, who was ambassador to Mexico, to the country.

“Lazurca is a person I trust, I have known her for a long time. I believe she can help more from a central position. We will see what that will be,” said President Nicușor Dan on that occasion in an interview with Antena 3 CNN. “I recalled him to take a position in Bucharest. Further, on the services, until we finalize the discussion with the majority parties, I will say absolutely nothing,” Nicușor Dan also said at the time.