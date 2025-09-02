President Nicușor Dan conveyed to the leaders of the Coalition that he wants the current government formula to hold, and therefore they should stop attacking Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, according to political sources.

At the same time, the head of state reportedly put on paper the cuts planned for local administration, calculating the budgetary impact, and decided to resume discussions in two weeks, when mayors will once again report the number of positions they manage, as in some cases the reporting may not have been accurate.

President Nicușor Dan wants this governing coalition to continue, Kelemen Hunor told Digi24 exclusively, following the three-hour meeting held at the Cotroceni Palace. The UDMR leader said that the resignation of Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan is not under discussion. The governing coalition is going through a stalemate, but “I am convinced that we have overcome it and we will find that solution which can be agreed upon by everyone,” said Kelemen Hunor in an interview with Digi24.

After two to two and a half months since this government was sworn in, “there is no question of the Prime Minister’s resignation. Nobody wants such a thing – and yes, we have two weeks – that’s what we agreed – until September 15 to come up with an applicable and fair solution.”

Political sources told Digi24.ro that President Nicușor Dan calculated the proposed cuts for local public administration. According to his estimates, the impact would be 1.4 billion lei if 13,000 positions were eliminated. Both PSD and USR presented their own versions of administrative reform during the meeting, while President Nicușor Dan reportedly urged them to get through this period without too much conflict.

Some leaders proposed setting a 10% reduction of the general budget envelope, allowing each mayor to decide where to cut expenses, rather than being forced to eliminate a fixed number of positions. In the coming period, a working group will be set up at the Victoria Palace, including Marian Neacșu, Cătălin Predoiu, and Cseke Attila, to establish a formula to be applied across the entire administrative system regarding the reporting of staff numbers. The decision comes in the context where some voices within the Coalition argue that the number of employees may not have been accurately reported in all cases.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan has already ordered prefectures, through the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to verify the data submitted so far by city halls and county councils regarding their staff, so that by the end of the week there will be an updated situation.

At the same time, according to Digi24 sources, the President asked parties to stop attacking Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and emphasized once again that he wants the current coalition to remain functional.

President Nicușor Dan has also reportedly set a deadline for the reform of local public administration with the Coalition leaders and the Prime Minister – a solution should be found in the next two weeks, in order to quell the dissatisfaction within the Government.

The members of the Government adopted, on Friday, five of the six draft laws in package 2. The sixth, which refers to the reform of local and central public administration, was re-discussed on Sunday within the coalition, but the parties did not agree, so the project was postponed for another two weeks. During Sunday’s meeting, the Prime Minister threatened to resign. On Monday evening, Ilie Bolojan went before the reunified plenary of the Parliament to hold the Government accountable for the five draft laws.