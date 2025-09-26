On Călin Georgescu Network: “He Was Not a Lone Rider – Wealthy Romanians Backed Him”

Invited to Digi24’s studio, Romanian President Nicușor Dan addressed, for the first time, the network behind Călin Georgescu and the alleged Russian interference in last year’s presidential elections. Asked whether he suspects or has evidence of state institutions being involved in Georgescu’s network, the president said the controversial figure had “a network of wealthy Romanians” behind him.

“I prefer not to answer directly at this moment. What I can say is that Călin Georgescu was not some lone rider with a vision that convinced 2-3 million people. He had behind him a network of wealthy Romanians,” Nicușor Dan stated exclusively for Digi24.

The president described Georgescu as a “long-time self-styled savior” around whom moneyed interests coalesced:

“He has had this savior vocation for a long time. And, at one point, wealthy people aligned behind him. These were people with money from Romania,” Dan explained.

When journalist Cosmin Prelipceanu suggested that those people were “linked to a project originating in Moscow,” the president replied simply: “Exactly.”

He continued: “The fact that elections in Romania could have been influenced by Russia is very clear — and this is proven.”

Mercenary group and plans for disruption

President Dan also addressed the activities of Horațiu Potra, the leader of the mercenary group allegedly involved in public disorder plans:

“At the time I received the first information, I was skeptical — what could ten men with a few knives and three grenades do? But it turned out they weren’t five or six, they were about 70, and they were trained to do this in a public gathering. For example, to force their way into an assembly,” the president revealed.

He stressed there are “three distinct issues” regarding Georgescu’s supporters: many are “well-meaning citizens” who still believe there was no Russian interference, but “now we finally have proof — and there will be more to come.”

Hybrid war and Western intelligence reports

The president emphasized that Romania is now fully aware of the hybrid war it faces:

“We are at a moment when we are realizing this hybrid war. We have numerous external reports — from France, Spain, the UK, NATO, the EU — stating explicitly that Romania is facing a Russian informational attack on European countries,” Dan said.

He also highlighted the courage of Romanian institutions at a critical moment: “When the Constitutional Court annulled the elections and President Klaus Iohannis convened the CSAT, they had the courage to take an extremely unusual decision. It was a moment of weakness and error but ended with a courageous choice.”

Technology and intelligence failures

Asked whether Romania’s intelligence services (SRI and SIE) failed to see Georgescu’s operation or were complicit, the president gave a nuanced answer:

“My answer is partly general, partly specific. There was information about Călin Georgescu in the services. But the technological method used was so surprising over a very short period — two weeks — that they didn’t have the ability or competence to intervene. Beyond that, it was a surprise even to partner services. In a democratic world, Western intelligence agencies cooperate, and even they were taken aback by how this was carried out in such a short time frame,” Dan explained.

“Two Romanias” after a destabilization plan

Reminded that the effect of this destabilization plan and the annulment of the elections has left “two Romanias” opposing each other, President Dan said he encourages people “to listen to one another” rather than deepen the divide.

Russian interference in last year’s elections

The head of state reiterated that there is now evidence of Russian interference in the presidential elections: “There is a systematic disinformation process proving the link to Russia; second, there is direct financing — we’re talking about €1 million; third, there was an attempt at destabilization. Mr. Potra, I understand, tried similar things in African countries,” Dan said.

He also revealed that additional evidence will surface:

“At the right time we will declassify the CSAT discussions of December 6, 2024. I have intuition and some elements not yet made public. In a few months, we’ll have supplementary proof. What was discussed in December was one moment in a larger picture. Back then we talked about the influence of a state actor. Now even TikTok acknowledges it was a state actor — and that actor can only be Russia.”