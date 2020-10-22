Nicusor Dan cannot take over his Bucharest mayor seat as it is challenged by PSD in court

Nicușor Dan has announced he cannot take over its mayor seat in Bucharest and he will not be able to swear in, because his term has been challenged in court by 52 people, most of them former and current PSD councilmen.

Nicusor Dan said that the file’s first hearing at the Bucharest Court of Appeal is due on Monday, October 26, one month after the local elections, September 27.

“Bucharest has huge issues waiting to be solved, with the most urgent being the ones related to the coronavirus crisis, the district heating and the financial collapse. Under these circumstances, the validation of my term as Bucharest mayor has been challenged in court by 52 people, mostly former and current PSD councilmen,” he said, accusing PSD that it is not interested in solving these issues, but only in delaying him from taking over his mayor seat.

“They probably need some extra days to delete any traces and to solve the requests made by some <friends>“, Dan added.

“As for Gabriela Firea, you remember, before elections, how she categorically claimed that she was not holding on the mayor seat? As she proved she doesn’t know how to lose, the same way Gabriela Firea doesn’t manage to leave the mayor office with dignity“, Nicusor Dan said.