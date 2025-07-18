During a visit to Germany, the President of Romania gave an interview to the publication Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. Nicușor Dan stated that he intends to appoint two people to lead the intelligence services who come neither from the intelligence community nor from politics.

“According to the Romanian Constitution, the president proposes the heads of the internal and external intelligence services. I intend to nominate two individuals who do not come from either the intelligence services or politics. I hope things will improve over time. This concerns the issue of interference of these services in political life,” Nicușor Dan said, according to the German publication.

When asked if the intelligence services were involved in the cancellation of the 2024 presidential elections, Nicușor Dan answered briefly: “They did not get involved enough.”

Romanian authorities have no additional information proving Russia’s involvement in Romania’s elections, an official source told several Romanian journalists, including a HotNews representative, at the beginning of the week. This source participated in discussions at the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) and was cross-referenced with information from a CSAT attendee.

Russia’s involvement in the December 2024 presidential elections was one of the topics discussed at the last CSAT meeting, convened on Monday, June 30. This was the first CSAT session for President Nicușor Dan as well as for the government led by Ilie Bolojan.

However, the participants were not informed of any concrete evidence that could unequivocally prove Russia’s involvement in the elections, according to one participant in the secret CSAT discussions chaired by the Romanian president. The summary of the CSAT discussion was shared with several journalists on the condition of confidentiality due to the sensitive nature of the topic.

“In Romania, people feel injustice on many levels”

In the interview with the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), published with the title “In Romania, people feel injustice on many levels”, the head of state also spoke about the fight against corruption, last year’s canceled elections, but also about Bucharest’s relationship with the Trump administration.

Regarding a potential cold relationship with the Trump administration in the perspective of canceling the elections in Romania in December 2024, the Romanian president explained: “There were some American statements regarding the cancellation of the presidential elections last November, but these did not represent the official position of the White House, but the opinions of individual people. Later, some populist candidates in Romania claimed to have the support of the American government, but this was not true. They traveled to the US, where they had lobbying firms, and managed to participate in a few interviews in podcasts. But that was all. We have a strategic partnership and good military cooperation with the United States. It is important that this continues.”

Regarding the economic situation in Romania and the deficit, asked if, considering that he is a mathematician, he found the formula for “squaring the circle”, Dan replied:

“I have a very geometric understanding of things. The problem of populism is not – or is only to a very small extent – an ideological one. It is, first of all, about trust in the authorities. This is closely linked to people’s economic conditions and their perception of social justice. In Romania, people feel injustices at many levels. I see corruption, both small and large. I see that people who do the same work are paid differently. But we can change things. Romania’s economic performance has doubled in the last ten years. We benefit from European funds and are close to becoming members of the OECD in 2026. I am very optimistic about Romania’s economic potential. I also believe that we will achieve results in the fight against corruption in the medium term, which will strengthen trust in the authorities and eliminate the injustices of the past. When I became mayor of Bucharest in 2020, only 30% of Bucharest residents trusted local authorities. Four years later, this percentage reached 60%. This left little room for populists. In last year’s elections, when I was re-elected as mayor, populists also ran against me. But they only got 10% of the votes.”

The German newspaper also noted that “Romania has long been a “self-service shop” for the country’s political and administrative elites, who have granted themselves exorbitant allowances, special pensions and sycophants. Can this situation be corrected through the rule of law, for example in terms of pensions?”

Nicusor Dan answered: “This is a very difficult question. Let’s take the case of judges. In the 1990s, a law was passed that allowed judges to retire after only 25 years of service. Why? Because we had many judges from the communist era, whom we had to part with. This law should have been amended later, but it never happened. Today, judges in Romania receive pensions higher than their last salary. There is therefore an economic incentive to retire as early as possible. What in the 1990s was useful for removing communist judges, today leads to the premature retirement of even valuable judges from the public system. The government must change this. It is absurd that people receive pensions higher than the salaries they had in their activity.”

In the same interview, Nicușor Dan also said that, so far, PSD representatives have been “extremely fair partners.”

“Of course, there are individual people who make certain public statements, but as a party, during coalition negotiations and in government, they have behaved as correctly as possible. This is important because we need to overcome the period of large deficits and regain market confidence. For that, we need a stable government. Since we have a balanced coalition agreement among the four parties, I am optimistic that all partners will remain in the coalition,” Nicușor Dan declared.