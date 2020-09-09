Nicusor Dan-Gabriela Firea tight fight for Bucharest, PNL poll reveals

The fight between Nicusor Dan and Gabriela Firea for the Bucharest mayor seat seems pretty tight, according to an opinion poll commissioned by the National Liberal Party (PNL), which gives a gap of only 2 percents between the two main candidates for the Capital City Hall.

The candidate endorsed by PNL and USR-PLUS Alliance, Nicusor Dan is credited with 31% of the votes, while the incumbent mayor, Gabriela Firea (PSD) has 29%. PMP candidate Traian Basescu is ranked with 10%.

However, a large percentage of the Bucharesters are undecided about the vote – 22%. 8% of the respondents would vote for other candidates.

The poll that surveyed 1,000 Bucharesters also says that almost 70% of the respondents consider that a debate between the main candidates for the Bucharest City Hall is necessary. 69% would agree to a TV debate, 28% don’t care about any potential debate, while 3pc don’t know/don’t answer.

Asked which mayor do they consider the worst running the Bucharest City Hall, 23% replied Gabriela Firea,12%- Viorel Lis, 12%-Traian Basescu, 7%- Sorin Oprescu, 6%- Adriean Videanu and 40% don’t know/don’t answer.