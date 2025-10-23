President Nicuşor Dan said in Brussels on Thursday that the agenda of the European Council, which he is participating in alongside European leaders, includes discussions on the situation in Ukraine and support for Kiev, European security and defense, as well as the start of the EU accession process of the Republic of Moldova.

Asked about the possibility of freezing Russian assets, President Nicușor Dan explained that the subject has been under discussion for several weeks and that a final decision could be made in December. “It is a discussion that has been going on for all three weeks. We will see in the leaders’ discussion whether we reach a consensus or whether we will postpone the decision until December,” the president said.

President Calms Fears of a Russian Attack in Europe: “People Should Stay Calm”

President Nicușor Dan was asked by Romanian journalists on Thursday, before the European Council meeting in Brussels, how Romania is preparing for the scenario of a possible Russian attack in Europe, in the context in which the president will announce the country’s national defense strategy in the coming period.

“People must remain calm, because we are much stronger economically than Russia and, if we prepare, this danger does not exist,” Nicușor Dan pointed out.

Asked about the possibility of a Russian attack on Europe, Nicușor Dan sought to calm concerns, emphasizing that there is no immediate danger, even though a hybrid war has been present in the region for the past 10 years. "This is not new. In my estimation, we have had a hybrid war for at least a decade. We face challenges along the entire eastern border of the European Union, so it's not surprising that we need to be prepared and equipped to discourage Russia from considering an attack on Europe. For now, my message is for people to stay calm, because economically we are much stronger than Russia, and if we prepare properly, this threat does not exist." His remarks come as the Chief of Staff of the French Army, General Fabien Mandon, warns that France must be "ready for a shock" in the next three to four years in the face of a potential confrontation with Russia. He justified Paris's rearmament efforts with this statement, saying that the situation is "cracking everywhere," from Europe to the Middle East.

“The drone wall”

Two other topics discussed by European leaders on Thursday are the “drone wall” and the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. “The Commission published this action plan on October 16, the so-called drone wall, which has implementation deadlines. We have a hybrid war for at least 10 years, in my estimation, challenges along the entire eastern border of the EU – we must equip ourselves to deter Russia. (…) Each package of sanctions has affected Russia economically. The 19th package will probably be adopted. This is a good thing”, added Nicușor Dan.

Accession of the Republic of Moldova to the EU

Also, one of the topics on the agenda is the start of the accession process of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union. “We will discuss Moldova and the EU accession process, the coupling with Ukraine, how we can use these years for Moldova’s accession to the European Union. It is about starting the formal process of Moldova’s accession to the EU – how this will be done technically, we will see,” explained the head of state.

On Wednesday, Nicuşor Dan participated in the working dinner organized by the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, with the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, on the sidelines of the EU-Egypt institutional Summit. The Euro Summit will also take place in Brussels in an extended format, where the economic situation at the European Union level will be discussed, with a focus on the Economic and Monetary Union and the digital euro.