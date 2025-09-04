Nicuşor Dan: Maintain Pressure on Russia, It Only Knows Force

Romanian President Nicușor Dan participated, on Thursday, in a videoconference format, in a meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing”, which includes the countries that militarily support Ukraine, including Romania. The head of state stated that the pressure on Russia must be maintained, as it continues to demonstrate that it does not want peace and only understands the language of force, and Romania supports the adoption of additional sanctions.

President Nicuşor Dan said he had a very good and substantial meeting on Thursday, within the Coalition of the Willing, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“Very good & substantive meeting today of the #CoalitionOfTheWilling, presided by @EmmanuelMacron & @Keir_Starmer. I commend the hard work and the progress achieved on delivering robust security guarantees for Ukraine. Transatlantic unity and coordination represent our strength in front of Russia. We welcome the participation of US representatives in our meeting. US involvement remains crucial in all aspects of our joint efforts to reach a ceasefire and a lasting peace in Ukraine. We need to keep pressure on Russia as it continues to show that it does not want peace. Regrettably, it only understands the language of strength and we must act accordingly. Romania supports the adoption of additional sanctions. Strong security for Ukraine and further consolidating NATO’s posture on the Eastern Flank and at the Black Sea go hand in hand. Continued support for the Republic of Moldova and its democratic and European path is equally important for the overall security and stability of our region”, Nicusor Dan posted on X.

The meeting took place in the context in which the Coalition of Will wanted to present a solid European offer to protect the Ukrainians from a possible Russian attack, in case a peace agreement is concluded.