“It’s a pleasure to be with you today. I hope we can have a direct discussion once we are without the press. Where are we today? Domestically, as you know, the Romanian state needs reform, and immediately after, we must relaunch the economy—I am very optimistic we can achieve this. Internationally, we’ve faced multiple crises in recent years: the war in Ukraine, intensifying global competition focused on economy and resources, the growing importance of technology, and hybrid warfare in our part of Europe. Diplomacy must adapt, and I am confident we have the capacity to do so.

Our foreign policy must remain predictable and coherent. EU and NATO membership, the Strategic Partnership with the United States, respect for international law, a rules-based world order, and dialogue and cooperation with international partners are non-negotiable.

Our activity should focus on three directions: security, economic dimension, and Romanians abroad. On security, Romania will remain a NATO ally, continue to be invested in the Black Sea, and organize next year the Bucharest 9 Summit. We must invest in defense, using tools like the EU SAFE program. Continued support for Ukraine is essential for our own security. Moldova remains a priority, with support for EU integration, transport, energy, and economic cooperation.

The Strategic Partnership with the U.S. should be strengthened, especially in security and economic areas, where we have not fully capitalized. I invite you to contribute to the new National Defense Strategy, to be completed this fall. Hybrid warfare is an area where, like all our partners, we continue learning.

Economically, EU membership requires greater engagement. Negotiations for the future multiannual financial framework must align with an internal reflection on Romania’s development directions from 2028 onward. Joining the OECD by 2026 is strategic, marking the relaunch of Romania’s economy after reforms. A competitive private sector is crucial, but we need a strategy and your support, as diplomacy hasn’t been accustomed to this effort. Romania can become a connectivity hub between Europe, Asia, and Africa. The Black Sea strategy must be part of this.

Finally, Romanians in the Diaspora require a coherent national strategy with objectives, budgets, and timelines. Your role is to ensure partnerships with them are more effective than today. I am confident that together we can take a pragmatic, concrete approach and report results by next year.

I wish you success in your work!”