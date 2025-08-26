Romanian President Nicuşor Dan said on Tuesday, in his speech at the meeting with Romanian diplomats, that internally the Romanian state needs a reform, and immediately after that the economy must be relaunched. He added that externally there are several crises, including the war in Ukraine, the hybrid war and that diplomacy must adapt to all these changes. President Nicuşor Dan has his first meeting with Romanian diplomats on Tuesday, on the occasion of the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy.
“Where do we stand today? Domestically, the Romanian state needs reform, and right after that we must relaunch the economy—I am very optimistic we can achieve this. Internationally, we’ve faced multiple crises in recent years: the war in Ukraine, intensifying global competition focused on economy and resources, the growing importance of technology, and hybrid warfare in our region of Europe. Diplomacy must adapt to these changes, and I am confident we have the capacity to do so,” said Nicușor Dan during his speech at the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy. He added, “An important component is hybrid warfare, which, in my view, like all our partners, we are still learning about.”
ChatGPT said:
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002