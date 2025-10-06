Nicușor Dan Names Advisors: Orban and Lazurca on the List

President Nicușor Dan has appointed his new advisors, more than four months after taking office. There are 16 in total, including Ludovic Orban and Eugen Tomac, both of whom supported him during the presidential campaign, Marius Lazurca — rumored for the position of head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE) — Valentin Naumescu, as well as close collaborators from Bucharest City Hall.

Presidential Advisors:

Marius Lazurca – Presidential Advisor for Foreign Policy, starting October 6, 2025. Diplomat Marius Lazurca has served as Romania’s ambassador to the Vatican, Hungary, the Republic of Moldova, and most recently Mexico, from where he was recently recalled. His name has been mentioned as a potential head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE).

Valentin Naumescu – Presidential Advisor for European Affairs, starting November 1, 2025. A university professor in Cluj, Naumescu also previously served as State Secretary within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ludovic Orban – Presidential Advisor for Domestic Policy, starting October 6, 2025. Orban actively supported Nicușor Dan during the presidential campaign, as well as in previous mayoral elections in Bucharest.

Diana Iancu – Presidential Advisor for Public Communication, starting October 6, 2025.

Andreea Miu – Presidential Advisor, to head the General Secretariat of the Presidential Administration starting November 1, 2025. Miu has been Nicușor Dan’s chief of staff at Bucharest City Hall since 2022.

Cosmin Soare – Presidential Advisor on Constitutional Affairs, starting November 1, 2025. A lawyer by profession, Soare was among Mircea Geoană’s supporters during last year’s presidential elections.

Alexandru Ciurea – Presidential Advisor on Legal Affairs, starting October 6, 2025. He previously served as legal advisor at Bucharest City Hall.

President Nicușor Dan will also have two advisors for the Romanian diaspora:

Ana-Maria Geană – State Advisor for Romanians Abroad, starting October 6, 2025. She also advised Nicușor Dan at Bucharest City Hall.

Eugen Tomac – Honorary Advisor for Relations with Romanians Abroad, starting October 6, 2025. Currently a Member of the European Parliament, Tomac closely supported the president during the election campaign. He will hold an honorary role to avoid losing his mandate in the European Parliament. He was elected in 2024 as an MEP representing the United Right Alliance (PMP, USR, and Forța Dreptei, led by Ludovic Orban).

State Advisors:

Ramona Dinu – State Advisor for Corporate Governance and Tourism, starting October 6, 2025. Dinu previously advised Nicușor Dan on corporate governance and municipal company insolvency until mid-2023, later becoming Executive Director of the Corporate Governance Department at Bucharest City Hall.

Ștefania Simion – State Advisor for Environment, starting October 6, 2025.

Diana Pungă – State Advisor for Relations with Civil Society, starting November 1, 2025. She served as Bucharest’s City Manager from 2021 until the summer of 2024 and previously worked in Nicușor Dan’s parliamentary office when he was an MP.

Cristian Roșu – State Advisor for Public Relations, starting November 1, 2025. He is currently listed on the City Hall’s website as Director of the Public Relations and Registry Department.

Ștefan Dragomirescu – State Advisor for Property and Logistics Management within the General Secretariat of the Presidential Administration, starting October 6, 2025. According to the City Hall’s website, he previously served as Head of the Premises Administration Service.

Roxana Butnaru – State Advisor at the Chancellery of Orders, starting November 1, 2025.

Additionally, President Nicușor Dan will have an honorary advisor: