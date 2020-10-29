Nicusor Dan officially takes over Bucharest mayor seat

Nicușor Dan has officially taken his mandate as Bucharest general mayor on Thursday. After the swearing-in ceremony before the Bucharest prefect Traian Berbeceanu and PM Ludovic Orban, the new Bucharest mayor asked the Capital’s residents to have patience and prove solidarity, arguing that Bucharest is facing serious problems.

Before attending the swearing-in ceremony, Nicusor Dan parked his car in a public parking near Cismigiu Park, about 10 minutes walking from the City Hall and paid his parking tax.

“I am very honoured to be here with you. I’ll start with a motto chosen by the Students League 30 years ago: We did not fight for toys! I am convinced that Bucharesters who went to polls in large numbers on September 27 did not come so that some people should change their titles on the business cards. They came to polls for values, so that hierarchies should be rearranged within the society. They voted for honour, justice and competence. Briefly, for those things that can make our children want to live in this city and in this country,” said Nicusor Dan in his speech.



He assured Bucharesters that he will collaborate well with the Government, while PM Orban confirmed he will endorse all projects of the new mayor. The PM told Nicusor Dan that he expects a serious auditing at te Bucharest City Hall for the capital’s financial situation is bad.

At the same time, the new mayor underlined that Bucharest is currently facing three serious problems: a health crisis, a heating crisis and a financial crisis.

On the other hand, he called on young college graduates to join public administration. “I expect your resumes”, Dan told them, stressing there is a need for competence.

“There are so many energies in this city, that it’s impossible for us not to succeed”.