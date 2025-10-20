Nicușor Dan Reacts After CCR Judges Reject Pension Cut Law

President Nicușor Dan had an initial reaction after the Romanian Constitutional Court admitted the ICCJ’s complaint regarding the reform of magistrates’ pensions on Monday. In a post on X, the head of state stated that, after the CCR judges motivated the decision, a new legislative text would be drafted.

“The reform of magistrates’ pensions remains a priority. It is not a positioning against magistrates, but the correction of an abnormal provision – the pension equal to the salary – that the political class regulated defectively a few years ago. All parties in the coalition have assumed the reform of magistrates’ pensions. Immediately after the publication of the Constitutional Court’s Decision, a new legislative text will be drafted, which will take into account today’s decision, through which magistrates’ pensions will be corrected in a fair way for society”, the president said on X.

The Constitutional Court today admitted the ICCJ’s referral regarding the reform of magistrates’ pensions, which means that the reform proposed by the Government cannot be applied.

According to former CCR judge Petre Lăzăroiu, it was expected that the reform of magistrates’ pensions would not pass the constitutionality test.

“I expected this law to fail, I kept saying that the law should be defeated and it seems I was right. I don’t know the reasons the Court judges relied on, but it was clear that it was discriminatory from the start. There are five or six categories of retirees with service pensions – the so-called special pensions – and they only thought of magistrates to apply it: no, apply it to everyone, if we are in such a difficult situation. You can’t do it like that. He was tarnished (Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan’s note),” said Lăzăroiu.

In 2023, there was another law, which passed and which established the retirement age, the former judge added. “I don’t understand why they didn’t go back to that law and add something else – they made a special law for magistrates. Now they have to wait and resume the procedure. (…) This law is totally unconstitutional,” he added.