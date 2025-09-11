Nicușor Dan: Russia’s Hybrid War Targeted Romania for 10 Years

Romanian President Nicușor Dan says that Romania has been a target in Russia’s hybrid war for about ten years. In the president’s opinion, Moscow is trying to destabilize countries where it sees tensions in society.

Asked if Romania has been under hybrid attack by the Russian Federation for ten years, Nicușor Dan replied: “Yes, that’s my assessment.” “At some point, we will make a general picture, not very far from that moment and in which we will provide elements, what happened, with the information and this more superficial context of a truce. There was a gradual increase on the one hand of cyber attacks on infrastructure, on the other hand of propaganda tools that slowly, slowly went and influenced areas of society,” Nicușor Dan said on B1 TV.

The president believes that Moscow is “adding straw to the fire” where it believes there are tensions in society in order to destabilize and decrease trust in democracy.

“What is certain is that the Russian Federation, and only in Romania, all over Europe, is trying to influence the elections, so as to have friendly leaderships and if it cannot, it is trying to add fuel to the fire where it believes there are tensions in society in order to destabilize and reduce trust in democracy,” said Nicușor Dan.

On the interference of secret services in Romanian politics in recent years

The head of state also said on Thursday that there are also good things happening in Romania, namely that it is a very safe country. He stated that, on the issue of services, without having complete information, he believes that there has been interference in the political game over the years.

“There are also good things happening in Romania. For example, Romania is a very safe country. Yes, it is. On the street, at night, in the vast majority of places in Romania, Romania is a much safer country than other countries, even European ones. And this is also due to the services and structures of the Ministry of Interior. Good things are happening too,” said President Nicuşor Dan, on B1.

The President continued: “On the issue of services, without having complete information up to this point, yes, there has been interference, in, let’s say, the political game, over the years.”

Asked if the services wanted to be players, Nicuşor Dan said that “there are interests, there are connections between people, there are business interests, things on various degrees, up to a certain level legitimate.”

“The discussion, the question you are asking me is about civilian control, about services, so that society can be sure that they deal with the area of ​​the Constitution, with the attributions that the Constitution gives them. And that is the important stake of appointing a civilian chief”, added Nicuşor Dan. Regarding the proposal for appointing a new head at the SRI, Nicuşor Dan said that it is a discussion that has begun.

“You will see the result, when it will be, there will be a proposal, followed by a vote. That is, it will be discussed before the vote in Parliament“, emphasized Nicuşor Dan.