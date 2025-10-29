Nicușor Dan signed the decree appointing Oana Gheorghiu

President Nicușor Dan officially signed the decree appointing Oana Gheorghiu as Deputy Prime Minister on Wednesday, with her swearing-in scheduled for Thursday, according to the official agenda sent by the Romanian Presidency.

“The President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, signed the decree appointing Ms. Oana Clara Gheorghiu, Deputy Prime Minister, as a member of the Government. The decree was sent this afternoon to the Official Gazette and will be published on Thursday, October 30. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Thursday, at 10:00, at the Cotroceni Palace,” the Presidential Administration announced.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and President Nicușor Dan discussed for about two hours on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Palace on issues related to the coalition, such as magistrates’ pensions, packages of measures aimed at bringing more money to the budget, but also disagreements within the coalition, according to HotNews sources.

The discussion between the prime minister and the president comes in the context of new tensions between the PSD leader and Ilie Bolojan on Tuesday. After the Government announced that the position of deputy prime minister, which remained vacant following the resignation of Dragoș Anastasiu, would be filled by the co-founder of the “Dăruiește Viață” association, Sorin Grindeanu wrote in a Facebook post that he demands that the prime minister “immediately withdraw his proposal.”

According to the official agenda, on Thursday at 10:00, the swearing-in ceremony of Oana Gheorghiu will take place at the Cotroceni Palace. Prime Minister Bolojan will also participate in the event. When forming the Government, the leaders of the coalition parties agreed that each party, PSD, PNL, USR and UDMR, would have a deputy prime minister. The fifth deputy prime minister position, the one in charge of reform and apolitical, went to Bolojan. The understanding was that he would decide who to appoint to this position.