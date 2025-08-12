Nicușor Dan Talks with Zelensky, Plans Visit to Kyiv This Fall

On Tuesday, President Nicușor Dan delivered a message just days before the historic meeting in Alaska between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Tomorrow, he will take part via videoconference in the “Coalition of Goodwill” summit.

“I have signed, together with other European leaders, our joint declaration which states unequivocally: peace cannot be built without Ukraine, without respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and without allowing the Ukrainian people to freely decide their own future. We will continue to support Ukraine, together with our European and transatlantic partners, for a safe, stable, and democratic future in the region, and for the defense of the values that underpin the European project,” the president added.

Kyiv May Accept Current Front Line for Ceasefire Deal

Kyiv is willing to allow a freezing of the front line at its current positions to reach a ceasefire, but it does not agree to give up areas it controls in Donetsk, the British daily The Daily Telegraph reports.

Ukraine could agree to conclude a ceasefire and – de facto – cede the territories already occupied by Russia as part of a Europe-backed peace plan.

Volodymyr Zelensky told European leaders that they must reject any deal proposed by Donald Trump in which Ukraine gives up additional territories, but that Russia could – at least temporarily – be allowed to keep some of the territories it has occupied, according to The Daily Telegraph.

This would mean freezing the front line in its current state and ceding de facto control over territories occupied by Russia in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Crimea regions.

Kyiv’s willingness to accept a compromise comes ahead of the talks between Trump and Vladimir Putin, which will take place Friday in Alaska.