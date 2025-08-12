Nicușor Dan Talks with Zelensky, Plans Visit to Kyiv This Fall

President Nicușor Dan spoke today by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, telling him that Romania supports U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to reach a solution to the Russia–Ukraine conflict, on the condition that “peace is achieved with Ukraine at the negotiating table.” Dan accepted Zelensky’s invitation to visit Ukraine this fall.
“Today I had in-depth phone discussion with President @ZelenskyyUA. I presented him my view, that we need a comprehensive & lasting peace in Ukraine, so that Russia daily atrocities stop. Romania supports the efforts of President Trump to reach a solution. An agreement must be just, long-lasting and sustainable. Peace must be reached with Ukraine at the negotiation table. Romania supports the sovereignity, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. As neighbor and partner, Romania will continue to stand with Ukraine in all efforts to reach a just peace for the people of Ukraine. The security of Ukraine is closely linked with the security of the Black Sea & Europe ‘s security. I accepted President @ZelenskyyUAi nvitation to pay a visit to Kyiv this autumn“, says Nicusor Dan’s X post.
