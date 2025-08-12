POLITICSTOP NEWS

Nicușor Dan Talks with Zelensky, Plans Visit to Kyiv This Fall

By Romania Journal
0

President Nicușor Dan spoke today by phone with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, telling him that Romania supports U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to reach a solution to the Russia–Ukraine conflict, on the condition that “peace is achieved with Ukraine at the negotiating table.” Dan accepted Zelensky’s invitation to visit Ukraine this fall.
“Today I had in-depth phone discussion with President @ZelenskyyUA. I presented him my view, that we need a comprehensive & lasting peace in Ukraine, so that Russia daily atrocities stop. Romania supports the efforts of President Trump to reach a solution. An agreement must be just, long-lasting and sustainable. Peace must be reached with Ukraine at the negotiation table. Romania supports the sovereignity, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. As neighbor and partner, Romania will continue to stand with Ukraine in all efforts to reach a just peace for the people of Ukraine. The security of Ukraine is closely linked with the security of the Black Sea & Europe ‘s security. I accepted President @ZelenskyyUAi nvitation to pay a visit to Kyiv this autumn“, says Nicusor Dan’s X post.
On Tuesday, President Nicușor Dan delivered a message just days before the historic meeting in Alaska between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Tomorrow, he will take part via videoconference in the “Coalition of Goodwill” summit.
“I have signed, together with other European leaders, our joint declaration which states unequivocally: peace cannot be built without Ukraine, without respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and without allowing the Ukrainian people to freely decide their own future. We will continue to support Ukraine, together with our European and transatlantic partners, for a safe, stable, and democratic future in the region, and for the defense of the values that underpin the European project,” the president added.

Kyiv May Accept Current Front Line for Ceasefire Deal

Kyiv is willing to allow a freezing of the front line at its current positions to reach a ceasefire, but it does not agree to give up areas it controls in Donetsk, the British daily The Daily Telegraph reports.

Ukraine could agree to conclude a ceasefire and – de facto – cede the territories already occupied by Russia as part of a Europe-backed peace plan.

Volodymyr Zelensky told European leaders that they must reject any deal proposed by Donald Trump in which Ukraine gives up additional territories, but that Russia could – at least temporarily – be allowed to keep some of the territories it has occupied, according to The Daily Telegraph.

This would mean freezing the front line in its current state and ceding de facto control over territories occupied by Russia in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Crimea regions.

Kyiv’s willingness to accept a compromise comes ahead of the talks between Trump and Vladimir Putin, which will take place Friday in Alaska.

Romania Journal
