Nicusor Dan to be endorsed by PNL for the Bucharest City Hall

Independent candidate Nicușor Dan, former USR, has got PNL’s endorsement to run for the Bucharest City Hall, PNL chairman Ludovic Orban announced today. Nicusor Dan has met PNL chairman Ludovic Orban where they closed the deal for the Capital City Hall.

“PNL has conducted an extensive survey in Bucharest, which clearly showed that all PNL candidates have the chance to win, but we don’t have this guarantee that they’ll win the battle with PSD,” said Orban.

“I therefore announce that, following discussions with Nicusor Dan, we decided to propose him as the candidate for the Capital City Hall endorsed by PNL“, the Liberal leader added.

Nicușor Dan thanked Liberal Ludovic Orban for endorsement, stating “it is a great move of political responsibility”, considering that PNL had candidates for the Bucharest race.

Nicusor Dan will not join PNL, but will remain independent.

At the same time, the former USR chairman enjoys the support of Bucharest USR branch, although internal elections inside USR-PLUS Alliance have not established yet a common ground to choose between Nicusor Dan and Vlad Voiculescu (PLUS’s proposal).

PLUS leader Dacian Ciolos used to say that, if the two will not agree on the selection way, it will be decided from the center of the alliance.

Nicusor Dan and Vlad Voiculescu met several times without reaching any compromise. Voiculescu asked Dan to form a tandem mayor-deputy mayor, with the roles to be set following primary elections inside the alliance, but Dan refused.

PMP also voiced intention to endorse Nicusor Dan if all right-wing parties joined forces to endorse a common candidate for Bucharest mayor seat.

Sources revealed that PLUS leaders are angry at the announcement of Nicusor Dan’s deal with PNL, while USR is trying to convince PLUS candidate for Bucharest, Vlad Voiculescu, to step out of the race. Voiculescu would have said he hadn’t known about Dan-PNL tandem, voicing his disappointment.