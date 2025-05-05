Nicușor Dan Urges Politicians to Allow Two Weeks for Debate

Independent presidential candidate Nicușor Dan held a press conference on Monday evening, in which he called on politicians to leave these two weeks for “a debate that Romanian society needs”.

Nicușor Dan stated that Romania has two diametrically opposed options for the May 18 elections: a pro-Western direction versus an anti-Western direction.

“Yesterday’s vote of Romanians ended a political era and a way of doing politics. Romania has two options for the May 18 elections that are diametrically opposed, a pro-Western direction versus an anti-Western direction, a direction of economic freedom versus a direction of economic isolationism and especially the option of a culture of wisdom and dialogue versus a culture of hatred and distrust promoted by the isolationist candidate. I have strong hope because Romanian society has the internal resources to make the right, wise choice in the May 18 elections. Romania has some landmarks in the economic, cultural, professional associations, diaspora, people who have succeeded and these are the ones who will lead society in the right direction. I appeal to politicians to leave the media space in these two weeks for those Romanians who have proven that they have succeeded, for a debate that Romanian society needs and I am very optimistic that Romanians will make the right choice in May 18. May,” said Nicușor Dan.

“We must differentiate between the elections that will be held on May 18 and all these discussions that are, obviously, legitimate and on what is happening within the parties and the governing coalition. We must focus in these 2 weeks on the presidential elections on May 18, because it is about the direction in which Romania will go after May 18. Obviously, it is time for a very serious discussion about governance, but in these 2 weeks let’s discuss only the presidential elections,” said Nicușor Dan.

The voice of the parties will matter less in these two weeks, the presidential candidate emphasized. “It will be a debate of society, in which the voice of the people will matter a lot. And I am very, very optimistic that many people of good faith, who are being persecuted for this reason by other Romanians, will show their fellow citizens what the right direction is for Romania. So it will be a debate of society, which I am very optimistic will lead Romania in the right direction,” said Nicușor Dan.

Regarding a possible minority government between USR and PNL, without the support of PSD, Nicuşor Dan stated that “all these discussions started on May 19”.

“Now Romania has a very important option to take in the elections on May 18, in a pro-Western direction, an anti-Western one, a pro-economy one and one that you saw the signals on the stock market today, anti-market economy. This is the only thing we need to discuss until May 18. An era has passed in which some political parties considered some electorates as bags of votes that they moved from one side to another. A political debate of society will follow and I am very, very optimistic that Romanian society has the resources of wisdom to go in the right direction. I discussed with more people, of course it is normal to discuss when you are in politics, but all the discussions were preliminary and in a confidential manner“, added the candidate.

Nicușor Dan also posted a message on his Facebook page on Monday, thanking voters who supported him and stressing that Romania is facing a decisive election for the country’s democratic future.

“Romania has a chance. I thank all those who voted yesterday with hope and confidence in the future of Romania,” Nicușor Dan wrote.

Nicușor Dan obtained 1,979,767 votes (20.99%) in the first round of the presidential election, according to data published by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), outranking Crin Antonescu, who obtained 1,892,930 votes (20.07%), and Victor Ponta, who had 1,230,164 votes (13.04%). George Simion came in first place with 3,862,761 votes (40.96%).