The Trump amnesty decision to withdraw some of the American military stationed in Romania represents a return to the level before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, but will not affect either national security or the strategic partnership, Nicușor Dan said in a message on Facebook.

“By resizing the rotational force that also operated in Romania, the presence of American troops in Romania actually returns to pre-Ukraine war levels. Deterring threats on NATO’s eastern flank is compensated by a substantial increase in military equipment and a higher presence of European forces, fully coordinated with our American partner,” stated the president.

The strategic infrastructure developed by Romanians and Americans at Deveselu, Câmpia Turzii, and Kogălniceanu will continue to be fully operational, he added. American troops will remain stationed at these bases, and the transfer of military equipment will continue.

“Romania’s security and that of the eastern flank will in no way be diminished. The strategic partnership between Romania and the U.S. remains unchanged,” the president reassured.

The American personnel at the military bases in Deveselu and Câmpia Turzii will remain unchanged, with the only adjustment being at Mihail Kogălniceanu base, where “the rotation of one brigade will be suspended,” said Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu in his turn, on Wednesday. He added that he learned on Monday about the U.S. decision to withdraw some troops from Romania but did not make it public because he was awaiting a joint Romania–U.S. announcement. Meanwhile, the information was leaked and reported by the Ukrainian press.

Moșteanu stated that around 900–1,000 U.S. soldiers will remain in Romania, slightly above the level before the start of the war in Ukraine.

Currently, there are approximately 2,000 U.S. troops in Romania, of which around 1,700 are at Mihail Kogălniceanu Base. At Deveselu, where the Aegis Ashore missile defense system operates, there are about 200 American soldiers, and over 100 at Câmpia Turzii. According to Digi24 sources, President Nicușor Dan is meeting on Wednesday with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and Defense Minister Ionuț Moșteanu. Additionally, a Defense Council (CSAT) is scheduled to take place in November.