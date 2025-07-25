Nicușor Dan Visits Austria, to Speak at Salzburg Summit 2025

The President of Romania, Nicuşor Dan, is paying an official visit to Austria, in Salzburg, on Friday and Saturday, at the invitation of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. The Head of State will also meet with Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker and deliver a speech to business people at the Salzburg 2025 Summit.

“The visit to Austria offers the opportunity to boost bilateral dialogue in political and economic terms, with an emphasis on increasing mutual investments, in order to better meet current economic development needs. Austria is currently one of the main foreign investors in Romania, with significant presences in key areas such as energy, banking services, infrastructure, agriculture, and is also an important trade partner,” the official statement states.

The issues related to the Romanian community in Austria, well integrated into Austrian society, and cooperation in the fields of internal affairs, education and culture will also be discussed.

“The European Union Strategy for the Danube Region remains a pillar of coordination between the two states at the regional level, with objectives aimed at deepening cohesion between the riparian states and promoting more strongly common projects of cross-border interest, including in terms of connectivity, environmental protection and sustainable development. The discussions will also address current topics on the European agenda, mainly the European Commission’s proposals on the post-2027 multiannual financial framework, migration and support for the enlargement process, both with the Western Balkans states and with the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine”, the press release states.