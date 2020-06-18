Nicusor Dan’s press conference disrupted again by his opponents

The USR-PNL candidate for Bucharest City Hall, Nicusor Dan has been again disrupted while trying to have a press conference in district 5 on Thursday morning. While he was talking, the garbage trucks of the District 5 City Hall were stalling their engines. At some point, a disinfection vehicle passed by the street and splashed the journalists attending the press conference.

It is not the first time Nicusor Dan’s press conference is disrupted by his opponents, a similar incident occurred early this month when Bucharest deputy mayor Aurelian Badulescu interrupted Dan’s speech.

On Thursday, a Local Police squad came on the scene, reproaching Nicusor Dan that he is blocking the road.

“We are on public property, but in the middle of the street”, the policemen said.

During the USR-PNL candidate’s press conference, the garbage trucks were touring the area, honking and stalling the engines.

“This is public nuisance”, Nicusor Dan replied. He announced he will file a complaint because the policemen did not intervene to stop the city hall’s employees.