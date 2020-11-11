“No Criminals in Public Office” Initiative stuck in the Senate
The Chamber of Deputies adopted the citizen initiative by 295 votes and one abstention on July 14, as the first notified chamber of the Parliament.
The “No criminals in public office” initiative introduces a new paragraph in the Constitution’s article 37 which says that “Citizens sentenced to prison by a final ruling for intentionally committed crimes cannot be elected in the public local authorities, in the Chamber of Deputies and Senate, or in the office of President of Romania”.
If the Senate is giving its green light to the initiative, the referendum to amend the Constitution in this regard might take place together with the general elections set on December 6, 2020.
The civic initiative „No more criminals in public office” had gathered one million signatures in August 2018 and was submitted to Parliament in September that year.