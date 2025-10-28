“This proposal is for Ms. Oana Gheorghiu, whom Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan thanks for her willingness to participate in the absolutely necessary reforms Romania needs at this time,” the Government stated.

56-year-old Oana Gheorghiu graduated from the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies in 1994, specializing in economic management. She is co-founder and co-president (since February 2025, previously vice-president) of the “Dăruiește Viață” Association and has been involved for over a decade in developing medical infrastructure projects and advocacy campaigns that have changed how society views the state’s responsibility in healthcare, the Government added.

“She has coordinated the mobilization of over €100 million through donations and private sponsorships, working with more than 500,000 donors and 10,000 companies. Her most important achievement is the Children’s Hospital for Cancer and Other Severe Illnesses, built from scratch at Marie Curie (12,000 sq m, 9 floors, over 140 beds), the first project of its kind in Romania. Oana Gheorghiu’s experience in projects that produced fundamental changes in Romanian society is now being applied to even broader reform initiatives at a time when the country needs all its energies to lay the foundations for a state that works much better for its citizens,” Government representatives said.

Oana Gheorghiu was also appointed to a position by President Nicușor Dan in September.

On September 18, President Nicușor Dan appointed Oana Gheorghiu, vice-president of the “Dăruiește Viață” Association, for a five-year term on the Board of Directors of the National Authority for Health Quality Management.

Prior to this, Gheorghiu had represented the Presidential Administration in the institution, having first been appointed by Ilie Bolojan during his interim tenure as president.