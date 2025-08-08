Oana Ţoiu met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Ţoiu, during her visit to Ukraine, met on Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and they discussed “a strategic partnership for peace and prosperity.” Ţoiu conveyed that “Ukraine is courageously fighting for the security and freedom of Romania and all of Europe.”

“We are building a strategic partnership between Romania and Ukraine for peace, strong democracies, and prosperity. Today in Kyiv, I met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. I sent a renewed message of support from Romania. Ukraine is courageously fighting also for the security and freedom of Romania and all of Europe,” Foreign Minister Oana Ţoiu wrote on Facebook Thursday evening.

According to her, Ukraine did not want the war but “is fighting with determination in the name of values that Romania also believes in — freedom, sovereignty, and independence. As long as Ukraine resists, our security is better protected.”

“We are developing together a strategic partnership for peace and prosperity. It is in Romania’s direct interest that this be a just and lasting peace that ensures Ukraine’s independence, territorial integrity, and European path, as well as the stability and security of our region,” Ţoiu added.

During the meeting, they discussed “how Romania and Ukraine can deepen the level of cooperation for the benefit and prosperity of both countries.” “Cooperation in the military and economic fields is in the interest of Romanian industry and Romanian citizens. We also talked about the European path of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova and about Romania being a partner to these two countries so that together we can all be stronger and more prosperous in a united Europe,” the Romanian Foreign Minister also said.

Foreign Minister Oana Ţoiu began on Thursday the first bilateral visit of a Romanian Foreign Minister to Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion.

Meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Ţoiu, during her official visit to Ukraine on Thursday, held political-diplomatic consultations with her Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, where she emphasized the importance of protecting the rights of national minorities, including educational, religious rights, and the right to free association.

“I visited the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital and witnessed the resilience of this people. Despite these terrible times, doctors and nurses, volunteers, mothers, and family members all contribute. I was deeply impressed by their courage and determination, down to the smallest ones. Perhaps this is the most important thing that unites us—the desire to protect our children,” Oana Ţoiu said during the joint press conference, according to an MAE press release.

She presented the Romanian authorities’ efforts to support Ukraine and its people, with a special focus on investments in the development of cross-border infrastructure. She explained that these extensive projects will play a fundamental role in Romania’s active participation in Ukraine’s reconstruction, as well as in regional economic development and resilience growth.

She stressed the importance of a sovereign, independent, and European Ukraine for a safe and prosperous Black Sea region. In this context, Ţoiu welcomed the importance the EU and NATO place on this region, as well as the special role of the Black Sea littoral states with similar objectives in implementing concrete projects that realize the strategic vision for this region.

“Since this war of aggression began, we have been firm supporters of peace and steadfast supporters of our neighbors. Let me be clear: this is as much an act of international solidarity among sovereign and neighboring nations as it is a means to ensure Romania’s security. Together, we have turned these difficult circumstances into an opportunity for structured cooperation. We have invested massively in our infrastructure and opened new border crossing points. We are building new bridges between our economies, societies, and cultures,” she declared.

The political bilateral consultations between the foreign ministers of Romania and Ukraine covered all topics on the bilateral agenda. The two officials had an extensive exchange of views on the security situation, immediate priorities, and long-term development perspectives of bilateral relations, including elevating them to the level of a Strategic Partnership for peace, democracy, and prosperity.

In this context, the Romanian Foreign Minister underlined the fundamental importance of protecting the rights of national minorities, including educational and religious rights and the right to free association. She spoke about the role of these communities in fostering closer ties between the two countries and strengthening a durable relationship based on shared values and aspirations.

Oana Ţoiu also referred to the unique contribution of ethnic Romanians in Ukraine and Ukrainians in Romania to deepening the ties between the two countries, as well as ensuring a secure and prosperous European future. “Our communities are very important—the Romanian community in Ukraine and the Ukrainian community in Romania. I welcome in this regard the Ukrainian authorities’ intention to declare August 31 as Romanian Language Day.”

The Ukrainian minister expressed appreciation for Romania’s support and presented the dynamic security situation on the ground, as well as ongoing draft legislation aimed at implementing the reform program.