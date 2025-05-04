The first results of the presidential elections began to be displayed on the official website of the Permanent Electoral Authority, after the minutes from the polling stations were completed. At 9:00 p.m., all stations, including those in the Diaspora, were closed, and the first exit polls showed close scores.

After counting 98.66% of the votes in Romania, the order is George Simion –40.34%, Nicusor Dan – 20.82% Antonescu – 20.47%, Ponta – 13.41%.



In Diaspora, after counting 83.83% of votes, George Simion is credited with 58.97%. In 2nd place, for now, is Nicușor Dan, with 26.51% %who can also bring votes from here to recover the distance from Crin Antonescu, 7.38%.

Crin Antonescu, the ruling coalition’s candidate in the presidential elections, admitted his defeat to Nicușor Dan, in order to enter the second round.

“ Life goes on, politics goes on. I thank once again the three parties that supported me. I urge Romanians to go to the polls. There are elections that we must make, I urge everyone to come. The partial result is irreversible. I urge my constituents to make the decision they see fit.”

Simion won in Ukraine, where he is banned from entering / Nicușor Dan leads in the Republic of Moldova

Independent candidate Nicușor Dan leads in the Republic of Moldova, with over 49%, after centralizing just under 36% of the minutes. In contrast, AUR candidate George Simion leads in Ukraine and the Russian Federation, countries where all the minutes were centralized.

According to the data transmitted in real time by the AEP, in the Republic of Moldova, Nicuşor Dan leads with 49.19%. 35.94% of the minutes from the polling stations in the neighboring country have been centralized. Dan is followed by Crin Antonescu, with 22.78%, and George Simion, with 14.39%.

The AUR leader, ranked first overall in the electorate’s choices after Sunday’s election, according to the votes counted so far, is banned from entering the Republic of Moldova. Simion won the elections in Ukraine, with 36.54%, and in the Russian Federation, with 36.96%. Ukraine recently accused George Simion of “systematic anti-Ukrainian activities” that “affect sovereignty and territorial integrity”. The AUR leader is also banned from entering Ukraine.

In Canada, Nicușor Dan is in first place, with 43%, followed by George Simion (38%) and Crin Antonescu (10%). Nicușor Dan obtained the most votes in the USA (47%), followed by George Simion (34%) and Crin Antonescu (10%). The Mayor of the Capital also occupies the first position in China, where he leads detachedly, according to the partial vote count: Nicușor Dan – 65%, Crin Antonescu – 15% and George Simion – 7.9%). George Simion was voted for by the vast majority of Romanians in the diaspora in Western Europe: he occupies first place in Italy (73% of the votes of Romanians here), Spain (74%), Germany (75%) and France (61%). Nicușor Dan is in first place in the countries of Eastern Europe – the Baltic countries, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia and Bulgaria. Crin Antonescu ranked first abroad in the countries of Brazil, Ethiopia, Syria and Zimbabwe.

George Simion sent a recorded video message after the exit polls, e xactly like former candidate Călin Georgescu.

“We are approaching an exceptional result, far beyond what the system’s televisions are presenting, which have known how to stir up division, to spray venom and to distort everything I said. They spread lies. You are the victors. Today the Romanian people have spoken. It is time to be heard, despite the obstacles, despite the manipulations (…) Romanians have risen up”, declared George Simion, in the recorded message. The AUR candidate stressed that the vote “was an act of courage, trust and solidarity”. “It is the victory of those who have not lost hope, who still believe in Romania. Let us be very careful at the polling stations“, added George Simion, in the recorded message.

Simion stressed that he will “remain devoted” to Călin Georgescu and resumed the idea that he wants “a return to constitutional order”, noting that he “does not want power for himself”.