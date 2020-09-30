Official results: Clotilde Armand wins the District 1 mayor seat

Clotilde Armand has announced her victory soon after the electoral authority’s official announcement. She warned the Social Democrats to stop “rigging votes”.
“We won mathematically”, Clotilde Armand said, adding that there is no legal ground for recounting.
She promised the investigation probing into potential frauds will go all the way.
“If Tudorache and Firea want more years in prison, I tell them to keep trying rigging votes (…) I promise I will fight with all my strength so that the election fraud attempt should not remain unpunished“, Armand said.