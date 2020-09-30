www.facebook.com/clotildearmand.ro
POLITICSTOP NEWS

Official results: Clotilde Armand wins the District 1 mayor seat

By Alina Grigoras
0 186
Clotilde Armand, the USR-PLUS candidate for the District 1 city hall in Bucharest has won the mayor seat against the incumbent SocDem mayor Dan Tudorache after a scandal in which the representatives of PNL and USR-PLUS have disclosed the PSD’s attempts of election fraud.
All 166 polling stations from the district 1 have been centralized on the Permanent Electoral Authority’s platform on Tuesday night, confirming that Clotilde Armand is the winner with 40.95% (36,454 votes) against Dan Tudorache who obtained 39.82% (35,447 votes).
Thus, the difference between the two candidates is 1,007 votes.

Clotilde Armand has announced her victory soon after the electoral authority’s official announcement. She warned the Social Democrats to stop “rigging votes”.

“We won mathematically”, Clotilde Armand said, adding that there is no legal ground for recounting.

She promised the investigation probing into potential frauds will go all the way.

“If Tudorache and Firea want more years in prison, I tell them to keep trying rigging votes (…) I promise I will fight with all my strength so that the election fraud attempt should not remain unpunished“, Armand said.

- Advertisement -

Alina Grigoras

Alina Grigoras, Editor-in-Chief

I have been editor-in-chief at the Romanian Journal for 5 years and in the Romanian and English-based news editing for 20 years, mostly reporting for the Politics and Society columns.
I graduated in journalism in 2000, having worked as a print editor since then. Print and radio correspondent during college days. BA degree in journalism and MA in advertising.
The expertise in both print and online has allowed me to learn both sides of content and I am still learning and improving myself...
I am a keen observer of reality, favoring strong interpersonal communication, I define myself more like a colleague rather than a chief and a fan of brainstorming and team work.
Passionate about reading, writing, storytelling, psychology and traveling. Published author
(“Scufia cu Vise” book for children, published in 2014).

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More