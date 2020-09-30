Official results: Clotilde Armand wins the District 1 mayor seat

attempts of election fraud. Clotilde Armand, the USR-PLUS candidate for the District 1 city hall in Bucharest has won the mayor seat against the incumbent SocDem mayor Dan Tudorache after a scandal in which the representatives of PNL and USR-PLUS have disclosed the PSD’s

All 166 polling stations from the district 1 have been centralized on the Permanent Electoral Authority’s platform on Tuesday night, confirming that Clotilde Armand is the winner with 40.95% (36,454 votes) against Dan Tudorache who obtained 39.82% (35,447 votes).

Thus, the difference between the two candidates is 1,007 votes.

Clotilde Armand has announced her victory soon after the electoral authority’s official announcement. She warned the Social Democrats to stop “rigging votes”. “We won mathematically”, Clotilde Armand said, adding that there is no legal ground for recounting. She promised the investigation probing into potential frauds will go all the way. “If Tudorache and Firea want more years in prison, I tell them to keep trying rigging votes (…) I promise I will fight with all my strength so that the election fraud attempt should not remain unpunished“, Armand said.