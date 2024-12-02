POLITICS

Official results of the 2024 parliamentary elections, over 99% of the minutes centralized

Two new parties, SOS and POT cross the electoral threshold. Together with AUR, the sovereignist parties make almost 32% of the next Parliament.

By Alina Grigoras
Partial real-time results of the parliamentary elections of December 1, 2024 are published on the website prezenta.roaep.ro. Total voter turnout, including diaspora, at 9:00 PM, when the polls closed in the country, was 52.33%. After almost all votes in the country were counted, seven parties crossed the electoral threshold, with PSD and AUR taking the top two positions.

After counting the votes from 99% of the polling stations in the country, the situation looks like this:

Senate
PSD – 22.78%
AUR – 18.13%
PNL – 14.44%
USR – 11.96%
SOSRO – 7.57%
UDMR – 6.51%
POT – 6.23%
Chamber of Deputies
PSD – 22.41%
AUR – 17.82%
PNL – 13.51%
USR – 12.05%
SOSRO – 7.16%
UDMR – 6.46%

POT – 6.29%

SOSRO is the party set up and led by Diana Sosoaca.

The Young People’s Party (POT), which announced its support for Călin Georgescu in the presidential race, is competing in the parliamentary elections on December 1 and has lists for the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. There are 79 candidates, from several areas of the country, with different occupations: entrepreneurs, lawyers, drivers, sales experts and engineers.

POT was founded by Anamaria Gavrilă, currently a deputy, who was elected on the AUR lists. She left the party led by George Simion in September 2021, less than a year after entering Parliament. During her activity in Parliament, she gave 49 political speeches, had 28 legislative proposals and 18 questions or interpellations, according to the Chamber of Deputies website.

