The first results of the presidential elections began to be displayed on the official website of the Permanent Electoral Authority, after the minutes from the polling stations were completed. At 9:00 p.m., all stations, including those in the Diaspora, were closed, and the first exit polls showed close scores.

After counting 100% of the votes in Romania, the order is George Simion –40.96%, Nicusor Dan – 20.99% Antonescu – 20.07%, Ponta – 13.05%.



In Diaspora, after counting 99.90% of votes, George Simion is credited with 60.99%. In 2nd place is Nicușor Dan, with 25.45% %, Crin Antonescu, 6.74%.

Nicușor Dan stated that the second round of the presidential elections will be “difficult” and categorized George Simion as the “isolationist candidate”. “It will not be a debate between individuals, it will be a debate between a pro-Western and anti-Western direction. It is our task to convince Romanians that Romania needs the pro-Western direction, this is what our campaign will focus on”, declared Nicușor Dan. “Thank you to those who voted for us, to those who voted for the other candidates. It was a democratic process that Romania needed. Thank you to the Romanians in the Republic of Moldova, where we won by over 50%“, said Nicușor Dan, on the evening between Sunday and Monday, around 1:40. At the same time, the independent candidate emphasized that “Romania will maintain its western direction.”

Crin Antonescu, the ruling coalition’s candidate in the presidential elections, admitted his defeat to Nicușor Dan, in order to enter the second round.

“ Life goes on, politics goes on. I thank once again the three parties that supported me. I urge Romanians to go to the polls. There are elections that we must make, I urge everyone to come. The partial result is irreversible. I urge my constituents to make the decision they see fit.”

“The votes have spoken, the citizens have spoken. I think I am leaving this attempt with my head held high. The people’s vote must be respected. I have absolutely nothing to reproach Marcel Ciolacu for. You will probably direct me to whom I support in the second round. I do not know what the coalition will do, I was not part of the coalition. I presented a program, some ideas, some people voted for me, I urge them to consider for themselves which of the candidates the ideas I presented are compatible with. I urge them not to stay at home and I urge everyone who voted for me today to go to the polls. I have no obligation, no commitment to any party. It is clear that Romanians always know better what to vote for, I have no recommendations to make. I will become the simple citizen Antonescu again.”

Simion won in Ukraine, where he is banned from entering / Nicușor Dan leads in the Republic of Moldova

Independent candidate Nicușor Dan leads in the Republic of Moldova, with over 49%, after centralizing just under 36% of the minutes. In contrast, AUR candidate George Simion leads in Ukraine and the Russian Federation, countries where all the minutes were centralized.

According to the data transmitted in real time by the AEP, in the Republic of Moldova, Nicuşor Dan leads with 49.19%. 35.94% of the minutes from the polling stations in the neighboring country have been centralized. Dan is followed by Crin Antonescu, with 22.78%, and George Simion, with 14.39%.

The AUR leader, ranked first overall in the electorate’s choices after Sunday’s election, according to the votes counted so far, is banned from entering the Republic of Moldova. Simion won the elections in Ukraine, with 36.54%, and in the Russian Federation, with 36.96%. Ukraine recently accused George Simion of “systematic anti-Ukrainian activities” that “affect sovereignty and territorial integrity”. The AUR leader is also banned from entering Ukraine.

In Canada, Nicușor Dan is in first place, with 43%, followed by George Simion (38%) and Crin Antonescu (10%). Nicușor Dan obtained the most votes in the USA (47%), followed by George Simion (34%) and Crin Antonescu (10%). The Mayor of the Capital also occupies the first position in China, where he leads detachedly, according to the partial vote count: Nicușor Dan – 65%, Crin Antonescu – 15% and George Simion – 7.9%). George Simion was voted for by the vast majority of Romanians in the diaspora in Western Europe: he occupies first place in Italy (73% of the votes of Romanians here), Spain (74%), Germany (75%) and France (61%). Nicușor Dan is in first place in the countries of Eastern Europe – the Baltic countries, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia and Bulgaria. Crin Antonescu ranked first abroad in the countries of Brazil, Ethiopia, Syria and Zimbabwe.

George Simion sent a recorded video message after the exit polls, e xactly like former candidate Călin Georgescu.

“We are approaching an exceptional result, far beyond what the system’s televisions are presenting, which have known how to stir up division, to spray venom and to distort everything I said. They spread lies. You are the victors. Today the Romanian people have spoken. It is time to be heard, despite the obstacles, despite the manipulations (…) Romanians have risen up”, declared George Simion, in the recorded message. The AUR candidate stressed that the vote “was an act of courage, trust and solidarity”. “It is the victory of those who have not lost hope, who still believe in Romania. Let us be very careful at the polling stations“, added George Simion, in the recorded message.

Simion stressed that he will “remain devoted” to Călin Georgescu and resumed the idea that he wants “a return to constitutional order”, noting that he “does not want power for himself”.

“In the coming hours, hyenas will tear each other apart to gain power. It is not our fight, we will not interfere in their fight. We are here to write history, not to do politics,” George Simion also said.

Victor Ponta declared on Sunday night that exactly what the coalition said happened, they fought with him and Nicuşor Dan reached the second round. He specified that days of change are coming and he does not believe that this Government will last much longer, and after May 18 there will be very, very difficult times for all Romanians. Ponta announced that he will campaign for one of the candidates, and will consult with his team. You will certainly not see me disappearing into the fog, he pointed out.

“I’m very sorry. It’s very clear, the PSD shouldn’t have helped me, they shouldn’t have fought only with me and I was in the second round. It’s painful that they did this, both for them, I guess, and for me. I’m sorry for the voters who are not satisfied, but now, this is the second round: George Simion – Nicuşor Dan and I will consult with my team, you see they don’t want me to leave them alone. They want to work on the campaign. We consult, not tonight, not tomorrow, tomorrow we’ll rest, and from Tuesday, we’ll probably be on the campaign. If they want to campaign for another 10 days, we’ll do it together. For one of the two,” Ponta said on Sunday night.