Olaf Scholz expected in Bucharest on Monday, to meet Klaus Iohannis and Maia Sandu

“Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz will arrive on April 3, 2023 for a visit to Romania. The Chancellor will be received in Bucharest first by the President of Romania, Klaus Werner Iohannis. Bilateral issues will be discussed, as well as topics of European politics, security and energy. After the discussions, a joint press conference is planned. Then, Chancellor Scholz will be received with military honors by the Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Ionel Ciucă. After the meeting with Prime Minister Ciucă, Chancellor Scholz and President Iohannis will meet with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, for a joint discussion. Within it, aspects regarding the further support of the Republic of Moldova will be addressed. After the appointment a joint press conference is planned”, the embassy’s announcement reads.

Chancellor Scholz will also hold a dialogue with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu. Then, Chancellor Scholz will also meet with representatives of the German minority in Romania.

“The visit of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz underlines the significant importance of our bilateral relations with Romania, which are closer and more reliable than ever. Through this visit, together with our Romanian partners, we send an important signal of European unity, especially in these difficult times of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. In addition to a series of bilateral topics, the discussions will focus on support and solidarity with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. I would like to thank Romania, our partner and close friend, for the support and willingness to help Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova”, said the German ambassador to Romania, Peer Gebauer.

This is the German chancellor’s first visit to Bucharest since assuming the position of head of the federal government.

The visit of the German Chancellor represents a moment of reconfirmation of the excellent bilateral relations, of a strategic nature, between Romania and the Federal Republic of Germany, which are based on a traditional friendship, extensive historical and interpersonal relations, as well as on the common interest in terms of European security in the current difficult context generated by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, also reports the Presidential Administration.

“President Klaus Iohannis’ discussions with Chancellor Olaf Scholz will focus on the further development and deepening of Romanian-German cooperation in all areas of common interest. The interest of both parties for boosting economic exchanges and investments will be accentuated, considering the fact that Germany is the most important commercial partner of our country and the second investor in the Romanian economy, but also in sectoral cooperation. At the same time, the aim will be to ensure a close coordination within the EU and NATO”, it is stated in a press release. In terms of European affairs, the two leaders will have an exchange of views on topical issues, with special attention paid to Romania’s accession process to the Schengen area, measures to support Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, ensuring the competitiveness of the European economy, energy security, climate change and the green transition,” the Romanian Presidency notes.

“President Klaus Iohannis and Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also discuss the security situation generated by the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, in the light of recent developments, cooperation for multidimensional support of Ukraine, helping refugees, facilitating the transit of Ukrainian grain to the market global, as well as supporting the European path of this country. At the same time, Romanian-German cooperation in the field of defense will be addressed in order to strengthen the deterrence position on the Eastern Flank of the North Atlantic Alliance and to strengthen the security of the Black Sea region,” the press release also says.