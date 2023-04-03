Olaf Scholz in Bucharest: “We strongly support” Romania’s accession to Schengen. Iohannis: Increased NATO presence in the Black Sea needed

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday, after the meeting with Klaus Iohannis, that Germany “strongly supports” Romania’s accession to the Schengen area and that he hopes it will take place this year.

“I strongly support this accession and I hope it happens this year, I will say this not only here but also in many other capitals to approve this step. “Romania has met all the conditions and we need secure borders and a good approach to migrants and refugees,” Scholz said.

“Germany is firmly on Romania’s side. This means – and I say it even today, here, bluntly – it also means the objective of Romania obtaining, finally, this year the status of a full member of the Schengen area. Your country has made great efforts in this regard, we must honor this. I assured President Iohannis once again of my support in this regard,” said the German chancellor.

In his turn, Iohannis emphasized that our country has been fulfilling the conditions for accession for almost 12 years and expressed the hope that, by the end of the year, there will be a positive response for accession.

“Romania applied to become part of the Schengen area already 12 years ago and fulfilled all the conditions required by the Schengen acquis. This was not possible, because for many years there were many restraints, mainly related to the rule of law.

That CVM gave us something to think about and I was in a good position to be able to conclude this mechanism in the fall of last year. This gave Romanians hope that there will be a positive, affirmative vote for acceptance into Schengen. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen like that. In December there was a vote in the JHA Council in which Austria did not agree.

This negative vote was not a vote against Romania, as the Austrian side claims, but it was a vote that should draw attention to illegal migration. This migration is not a problem in Romania. Discussion formats were organized. A meeting was held specifically for migration in Brussels. Some issues have been resolved and Romania has proposed a pilot project that will take place on Romania’s border with Serbia and will prove how the problem of illegal migrants can be managed.

We believe that the issue of Romania’s accession to Schengen must be resolved this year. One because we are ready and two because next year is an election year. We remain very connected to the issue. Romania has massive support from the EU member states and we believe that, by the end of this year, the matter can be resolved positively”, said the Romanian head of state.

President Iohannis also stated that discussions also focused on the possibilities of increasing Romania’s and Germany’s support for the Eastern partners, both at the level of the European Union and within NATO, especially for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. I emphasized, in particular, that it is very important to substantially support the stability and resilience of the Republic of Moldova in the face of the security challenges it faces, including in terms of energy.

“I thanked Chancellor Scholz for the support given to the strengthening of the Eastern Flank, for the air police mission in the airspace of our country in 2022, as well as for the presence in the NATO structures in Romania. We hope to build on this cooperation to significantly strengthen the Allied deterrence and defense posture in the face of increasingly complex challenges. The Black Sea is now more than ever of strategic importance. That is why we claim that an increased presence of NATO in the Black Sea is necessary, which calls for the inclusion of the Black Sea issue in all relevant processes for strengthening the security of the Euro-Atlantic area“, Iohannis pointed out.