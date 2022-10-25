On Army Day, President reiterates Romania will increase Defense budget to 2.5% as of next year

In a message sent on the occasion of the Romanian Army Day, President Klaus Iohannis said it is vital for our country to invest in its defense forces considering the troubled security context . “It is vital to invest in our own defense forces because, unfortunately, we see that there are still states tributary to an outdated mentality that use armed force to threaten the sovereignty of an independent country,” the head of state said.

The president thanked the military and spoke about Romania’s place in NATO and the role our country has in the current security context. “We are going through a period marked by heightened uncertainty, and the effects of these complex challenges also affect our daily lives. In the current difficult context, our direction is clear: we remain united and resolute, anchored in the values ​​and symbols that define and empower us as a nation, and strengthen cooperation with our allies and partners. The army has been and will continue to be the symbol of tenacity and an essential component in Romania’s evolution, making a major contribution to our country’s progress towards the status of a democratic state, irreversibly attached to Euro-Atlantic values”, the president pointed out, adding that “Romania has a distinct place within NATO.”

“In the past years, the Allied presence in our country has constantly increased, a series of NATO command and control and combat structures being operationalized on Romanian territory. Along with the sharp deterioration of the international security environment, as a result of the war started by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the number of NATO soldiers in our country has increased significantly. Together with our partners and allies we are stronger and on this occasion I also welcome their presence in Romania, as proof of NATO’s unwavering determination to strengthen and defend the Eastern Flank and the Black Sea region. Through the decisions adopted at the Summit of the Alliance in Madrid, this summer, we ensured that this process will be a continuous one, elaborated in the long term, in response to all these security challenges we are facing“, the Romanian president said.

The President says that the Army still needs investments, with an allocation of 2.5% of GDP planned for next year. “The Romanian army continues to modernize, and at the center of this extensive transformation process are you, the most important resource that gives the value and strength of any military force. The budgetary allocation of 2% of GDP for Defense, established in 2017, facilitated the increase of investments, the provision of technique and equipment, as well as the necessary funds for training and training for better interoperability with allies. Next year we will take another step forward by increasing the Defense budget to 2.5% of GDP, in order to increase the Army’s ability to fulfill its entrusted missions and thus give Romania even more credibility in exercising the role of a regional security pillar. It is vital that we invest in our own defense forces because, unfortunately, we see that there are still states tributary to an outdated mentality that use armed force to threaten the sovereignty of an independent country, defying the entire rules-based international system. Our response – of the NATO countries and our partners – must be decisive and determined, aimed at deterring the actions of any potential adversary“, says Iohannis.