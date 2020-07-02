Opinion poll for Bucharest city hall: Nicusor Dan outranks Gabriela Firea by 9pc

Nicusor Dan, the PNL-USR candidate, has almost nine percents ahead Gabriela Firea (PSD) in the fight for Bucharest City Hall, reads a INSCOP survey commissioned by PNL. Nicusor Dan would get 54.4% of the votes, while the incumbent mayor of the Capital- 45.6%.

56.1% of the respondents said that the direction which the Capital is heading to is wrong and 40.3% replied that things are going well.

67.3% of the Bucharesters said they would come to polls and they have a clear option.

The survey reveals that among the problems affecting the Capital’s residents there are the traffic jam, pollution, corruption in the public administration, criminality and scandal, lack of parking and dirt.

Bucharesters consider that the first problems that need to be solved are the road traffic and the infrastructure projects, removing corruption from the city hall administration, curbing pollution, improving the public healthcare (building a larger hospital) or expanding the green space areas and playgrounds.