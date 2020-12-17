Orban-Barna-Kelemen joint statement: Talks go on, all solutions stay on the table

PNL, USR-PLUS and UDMR leaders have agreed to continue talks to form the new Government. “All solutions stay on the table”, reads their message.

“We decided to continue talks to form a new majority”, said PNL chairman Ludovic Orban, adding that they will communicate together on the result and evolution of the discussions as agreements are made on various topics. “All options are on the table”, he said.

“Each side expressed a certain flexibility during the meeting today. We are willing to find a stable solution. Today at 17:00 hrs the colleagues started working on the ruling programme. Tomorrow we’ll continue the discussion on the political issues. Each party advanced its mandate, we are in the negotiation stage”, USR-PLUS co-chair Dan Barna said in his turn. UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor stated that this majority is “the only good solution for Romania”. “All solutions stay on the table from the political point of view. We’ll find a balance on all levels till the end of negotiations. I am convinced we’ll have a functional government by the end of the year,” he argued. Neither Orban nor Barna made any additional statements regarding the deadlock on sharing the positions of PM and Chamber speaker.

PNL advanced two options: Florin Citu – prime minister and Ludovic Orban – speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and Orban – PM and Citu – Senate speaker. USR-PLUS has also presented two versions. If Florin Citu takes over the PM seat, USR wants Dan Barna to be speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, and PNL to take the Senate top seat. A second version is Dacian Ciolos PM, and PNL takes both Senate and Chamber speaker positions.

UDMR said that the PM office should go to PNL, as it won the highest share of votes in this coalition following the December 6 elections. The Union of Magyars also considers that the rest of the positions should be negotiated.