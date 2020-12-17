Orban-Barna-Kelemen joint statement: Talks go on, all solutions stay on the table

“Each side expressed a certain flexibility during the meeting today. We are willing to find a stable solution. Today at 17:00 hrs the colleagues started working on the ruling programme. Tomorrow we’ll continue the discussion on the political issues. Each party advanced its mandate, we are in the negotiation stage”, USR-PLUS co-chair Dan Barna said in his turn.
UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor stated that this majority is “the only good solution for Romania”. “All solutions stay on the table from the political point of view. We’ll find a balance on all levels till the end of negotiations. I am convinced we’ll have a functional government by the end of the year,” he argued.
Neither Orban nor Barna made any additional statements regarding the deadlock on sharing the positions of PM and Chamber speaker.