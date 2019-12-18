POLITICSTOP NEWS

Orban Gov’t to take responsibility in Parliament on the 2020 draft budget

By Alina Grigoras
The Government is taking responsibility in Parliament on the 2020 draft budget, PM Ludovic Orban announced in the Government sitting today.

“We decided to take the responsibility for three draft laws: the State Budget Law, the Social Securities Law and the Law revising the GEO 114, which caused devastating effects on the Romanian economy.

Taking responsibility in parliament is a responsible and necessary decision to meet the target of having a state budget by December 31, a budget based on the economic realities and capable to provide every Romanian, every company or local authority the possibility to know what to expect for the next year”, Orban said.

The PM argued that a normal debate in Parliament on the state budget law would mean a delay in adopting the budget.

“It would be difficult to adopt the state budget and the social securities budget by the end of this year under the regular debate”.

President Klaus Iohannis had stated yesterday that he would endorse the Goverment’s taking responsibility over the budget in Parliament. Iohannis said the 2020 budget is a good draft that allows the continuation of the positive policy on salaries and pensions.

Alina Grigoras

Alina Grigoras, Editor-in-Chief

I have been editor-in-chief at the Romanian Journal for 5 years and in the Romanian and English-based news editing for 20 years, mostly reporting for the Politics and Society columns.
I graduated in journalism in 2000, having worked as a print editor since then. Print and radio correspondent during college days. BA degree in journalism and MA in advertising.
The expertise in both print and online has allowed me to learn both sides of content and I am still learning and improving myself...
I am a keen observer of reality, favoring strong interpersonal communication, I define myself more like a colleague rather than a chief and a fan of brainstorming and team work.
Passionate about reading, writing, storytelling, psychology and traveling. Published author
(“Scufia cu Vise” book for children, published in 2014).

