Over 40 Leaders to Convene at Yad Vashem for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum

At the invitation of the President of the State of Israel, over forty royals, presidents, prime ministers and parliamentary leaders from Europe, North America and Australia, will attend the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, entitled “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism,” Yad Vashem reported.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis is also attending the event due on January 23. France’s President Emmanuel Macron, The Prince of Wales, HRH Prince Charles, President of Russia Vladimir Putin also confirmed their presence, among others.

The World Holocaust Forum organized by the World Holocaust Forum Foundation in cooperation with Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, will take place on 23 January 2020 at the Warsaw Ghetto Square in Yad Vashem, Jerusalem. The Forum marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and International Holocaust Remembrance Day, will begin at 13:30.

Leaders of several additional European monarchies have indicated unofficially that they will soon confirm their attendance.

Senior Officials from the United States of America are also expected.