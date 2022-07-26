Over a million Ukrainians crossed the Romanian border, 90,000 remained in the country

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis sent a message during the Conference “A vision for medium and long-term Refugees Response in Europe – Romania’s Plan for an integrated and inclusive response to protect Refugees from Ukraine”, in which he spoke about Romania’s efforts to help Ukrainian refugees. “These are terrible dramas, lives changed forever, the only consolation being the warmth and care of those who offered them refuge,” the head of state said.

“The unprovoked and illegal war launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine earlier this year is having devastating effects on millions of people who have been forced to leave their homes behind to flee the horrors. They are terrible dramas, lives changed forever, the only comfort being the warmth and care of those who offered them refuge. Over a million people crossed the Romanian border, of which almost 90,000 remained in our country. Romanians opened their hearts and homes and did everything possible to help them, with impressive solidarity,” says Klaus Iohannis.

The president also spoke about the necessary measures so that Ukrainian refugees can continue their studies or work in Romania. “Along with protecting the lives of refugees, a series of measures are also necessary to allow them to continue their studies, to work, to be able to raise their children in safety.

After the outbreak of the conflict, our country immediately adopted a framework that regulated the reception of war refugees. Thus, for Ukrainian children on the territory of Romania, the right to education was guaranteed under the same conditions as Romanian preschoolers and students. At the same time, free access to health services was ensured, including for completing the vaccination scheme. Students had the opportunity to continue their studies by supplementing the number of places in universities.”

The head of state also emphasized that Romania needs labor force. “On the other hand, it is equally important to create a job opportunity for those of working age. In recent years, Romania has faced a labor shortage in certain sectors and has the necessary economic potential to offer Ukrainian refugees employment opportunities. The recognition of qualifications and the reduction of bureaucratic barriers can facilitate integration into the labor market, contributing decisively to their economic security,” says Iohannis.