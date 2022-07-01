PACE co-rapporteurs to make monitoring periodic review visit to Romania

Edite Estrela (Portugal, SOC) and Krista Baumane (Latvia, ALDE), co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on the honouring of membership obligations to the Council of Europe by Romania, will make a periodic review visit to the country from 4 to 6 July 2022.

Discussions will mainly focus on the reform of the judiciary, the fight against corruption, and the human rights situation.

In Bucharest, the co-rapporteurs are due to meet, in particular, the Prime Minister, the Vice-Presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, and the Minister of Justice.

In addition, talks are scheduled with various parliamentary groups and political parties, the Romanian delegation to PACE, representatives of the judicial authorities, and the Ombudsperson.

The periodic review is an assessment of whether a state is fulfilling its obligation to uphold the Council of Europe’s human rights and democratic standards and applies to all member States that are not under a full monitoring procedure or engaged in “post-monitoring dialogue”.