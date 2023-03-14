Parliament passes Cernavodă Units 3 and 4 bill

On Tuesday, the deputies adopted the draft law on the approval of the signing of the Support Agreement between the Romanian state and Societatea Naţională Nuclearelectrica SA for the project of Units 3 and 4 at Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plan. According to the Minister of Energy, the two units will come into operation in less than ten years, and the Cernavodă plant will supply more than 35% of the country’s energy.
“The purpose of the agreement is to establish the effective methods of cooperation between the parties, by establishing some commitments and obligations of the Romanian state, regarding the provision of the measures necessary to finance the project, the implementation and adoption of support measures, including legislative measures. Also, the agreement establishes that the parties will negotiate and conclude subsequent implementation contracts, in compliance with the principles established by the agreement”, the draft law provides.
According to an amendment, “the Romanian state, through the General Secretariat of the Government, in its capacity as a significant shareholder of CNTEE Transelectrica SA (“Transelectrica”), but also in its capacity as a state authority, will order the necessary measures regarding the completion by Transelectrica, until the date of putting the project into operation, of the electricity transmission lines, which will allow the connection of Units 3 and 4 from CNE Cernavodă to the National Electroenergetic System and the evacuation of the electricity produced by the project”.
Each party shall bear its own costs and expenses incurred in connection with the preparation, printing and negotiation of this agreement, as otherwise amended.
The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body on this bill, which has already been adopted by the Senate.