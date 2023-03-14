Parliament passes Cernavodă Units 3 and 4 bill

On Tuesday, the deputies adopted the draft law on the approval of the signing of the Support Agreement between the Romanian state and Societatea Naţională Nuclearelectrica SA for the project of Units 3 and 4 at Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plan. According to the Minister of Energy, the two units will come into operation in less than ten years, and the Cernavodă plant will supply more than 35% of the country’s energy.

“The purpose of the agreement is to establish the effective methods of cooperation between the parties, by establishing some commitments and obligations of the Romanian state, regarding the provision of the measures necessary to finance the project, the implementation and adoption of support measures, including legislative measures. Also, the agreement establishes that the parties will negotiate and conclude subsequent implementation contracts, in compliance with the principles established by the agreement”, the draft law provides.

According to an amendment, “the Romanian state, through the General Secretariat of the Government, in its capacity as a significant shareholder of CNTEE Transelectrica SA (“Transelectrica”), but also in its capacity as a state authority, will order the necessary measures regarding the completion by Transelectrica, until the date of putting the project into operation, of the electricity transmission lines, which will allow the connection of Units 3 and 4 from CNE Cernavodă to the National Electroenergetic System and the evacuation of the electricity produced by the project”.

Each party shall bear its own costs and expenses incurred in connection with the preparation, printing and negotiation of this agreement, as otherwise amended.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body on this bill, which has already been adopted by the Senate.

According to the data published on the Nuclearelectrica website, the project of CANDU Units 3 and 4 CNE Cernavodă is foreseen in the Energy Strategy Project of Romania 2019-2030 with the perspective of 2050, as well as in the National Integrated Plan in the field of Energy and Climate Change, as a pillar of the energy independence of Romania and the fulfillment of the decarbonization targets assumed by Romania as an EU Member State.

The intention of the Romanian state and SNN, in accordance with the new strategy, is to realize this project of approximately 2×700 MWe in a Euro-Atlantic consortium based on the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United States of America regarding cooperation in relation to nuclear projects- energy from Cernavodă and in the civil nuclear energy sector in Romania, initialed in October 2020 in Washington DC by the US and Romanian governments, approved by the EC later and ratified by the Romanian Parliament in July 2021. There is also US interest, through the US Exim , to finance Romanian energy projects, including nuclear, with 7 billion dollars.

Through the implementation of the project, the contribution of nuclear energy in the total energy production, at the national level, will be 36%, and the contribution of nuclear energy in the total energy production without CO2 emissions, of 66%, simultaneously with the development of the internal supply chain and other collateral industries. The project foresees the construction of 2 more CANDU 6 units on the CNE Cernavodă site, with a capacity of 700 MW/Unit. The estimated cost is 7 billion euros.