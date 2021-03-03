Parliament passes Gov’t version of the 2021 budget draft law, no amendments accepted

Parliament convened in joint plenary sitting on Tuesday has passed the draft State Budget Law 2021, by 234-to-170 votes.

The Government’s version of the state budget bill has been voted, with no amendments adopted. PSD had filed a total of 3,600 amendments, but they were all rejected by the Coalition majority. The state social security budget has also passed by 254 votes to 128.

“It is a first when the budget passes without any amendment. It proves we are a united, strong coalition, ready to resist 4 years”, said PM Florin Citu at the end of the plenary session. “This budget is based on record investments and reform. A reform that all had run away (…) this budget is forcing reform”, said the PM.

“The two past days have proved a very clear thing. There is a stable majority, a coalition that embarked on making reforms. Romania has a budget, a great challenge is starting from now on for these projects to come true“, said USR chairman Dan Barna.