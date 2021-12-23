Parliament passes the 2022 budget draft

The draft state budget and the state social insurance budget for 2022 were adopted today in the plenary of the Parliament.

The draft state budget law received 294 votes in favor and 120 against. The draft state social insurance budget had 291 votes in favor and 119 against. The two bills will be sent to President Klaus Iohannis for promulgation.

On the other hand, USR Vice President Dan Barna announced that his party will challenge the state budget law at the Constitutional Court. “It is a budget that approved extremist amendments and did not approve a single amendment from the USR. USR is currently the only democratic opposition in Romania. We will challenge this budget at CCR because it is a budget that discriminates against Romanians and supports only that majority that voted PSD or PNL “, said Barna in the reunited plenary of the Parliament.

On the other hand, PM Ciuca had stated that the 2022 budget is a realistic and balanced one.

“We have a balanced, responsible and realistic budget, able to respond to the imperative needs of financing and to consolidate the economy in the medium and long term, capitalizing on the financial resources offered by the European Union. Romania has a responsible vision of fiscal and budgetary policies, a strategy of gradual fiscal consolidation, which will enhance and maintain economic growth at a level of over 4-5% on the reference horizon, being aware that it must use all the levers to prepare the economy in the event of future shocks,” the premier said.