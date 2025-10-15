Parliament passes the Private Pensions Law

The Private Pensions Law, which establishes how the money from Pillars II and III can be withdrawn, has passed the final vote of Parliament and is going to be promulgated. Oncology patients are the only ones who will have the right to withdraw their entire accumulated amount in a single installment, while the rest of the participants in private funds can withdraw a maximum of 30% of the money.

The bill passed the Chamber of Deputies, which has the decisive vote, with 178 votes in favor, 64 against, and 22 abstentions. While the Government’s original proposal stipulated that, upon retirement, participants could withdraw a maximum of 30% of their accumulated savings, with the remaining funds paid out in installments over eight years, the Senate introduced the following exception: cancer patients will be able to withdraw the entire amount in a single payment, upon request.

“In this way, to improve their quality of life, they can access the best treatments and have a better chance of winning the fight against the disease,” said Nicoleta Pauliuc, one of the amendment’s initiators, from the Senate floor.

In the specialized committees of both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, several proposals were made to extend the exception for full withdrawal to other categories of beneficiaries, such as people with serious illnesses or those included in health programs, not just oncology patients.

USR deputy Claudiu Năsui proposed that all contributors be allowed to withdraw all their money at once, while Liberal Florin Roman requested shortening the payout period from eight to six years. All proposals were rejected.

The law applies to both Pillar II, which includes around 8.4 million contributors, and Pillar III, which has over 939,000 participants. Until now, Romanians were allowed to withdraw their entire savings from private pension funds.