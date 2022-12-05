Parliament revoked Niculae Bădălău from the position of vice-president of the Court of Accounts

The MPs have dismissed Niculae Bădălău from the position of vice-president of the Audit Authority of the Court of Accounts on Monday, after the former Social Democratic lawmaker was arrested on charges of bribery. Bădălău took over his mandate at the Court of Accounts in October 2020.

Following the request of the USR and PSD regarding the revocation of Niculae Bădălău from the position of vice-president of the Audit Authority of the Court of Accounts, the meeting budget and finance commissions adopted a report by which they asked the plenary to revoke him from his position.

Badalau was dismissed from the position of vice president of the Court of Accounts by 308 votes in favor and one abstention. His dismissal takes place in the context in which the former PSD senator, vice-president of the Audit Authority of the Court of Accounts was arrested a week ago. The Bucharest Court of Appeal accepted the DNA’s proposal for preventive arrest of Niculae Bădălău, the measure being ordered for 30 days.