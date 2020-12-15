Parliament saves escapists from jail if they pay the damage

The Chamber of Deputies has passed on Tuesday, in its last plenary session of this legislature, a controversial law initiated by the PSD deputy Catalin Radulescu, aka AKM MP.

The bill is practically helping escapists get rid of prison for tax evasion charges if they pay the prejudice up to EUR 100,000 and if they pay it entirely.

The draft law was tabled in 2017 when the former PSD chairman Liviu Dragnea was the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.

However, the Parliament passed the bill in 2018 by the votes of PSD, ALDE and UDMR, but it was referred to the Constitutional Court by the PNL, USR and PMP deputies, with CCR declaring it unconstitutional.

The initiator, MP Catalin Radulescu explained how the law is opportune:

“If the defendant covers the prejudice entirely and he does not serve anymore the prison sentence, the state will have to win twice: it will both recover the entire prejudice in a relatively short time and it will save expenses with the convict’s detention”.