Parliamentary Elections 2024: Romanians to Vote in Crucial Poll

Romanians are expected to vote in parliamentary elections on Sunday, December 1, to elect their representatives to the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. The elections are taking place in a complicated context for Romania, and the foreign press is calling them “the most important elections in the last 35 years.”
39 parties and 19 minority organizations have entered the race. Polling stations across the country open on Sunday morning, at 7:00 a.m., and close at 9:00 p.m. Romanians in the diaspora have two days to vote, Saturday and Sunday.
Over 250,000 people voted on Sunday at polling stations across the country, in the first hour of the polls opening. The national turnout is 1.39%, higher than 4 years ago, when it was 1.29%. In the country, people voted: almost 189,500 on permanent lists, over 61,000 on additional lists and 4 with a mobile ballot box. Abroad, over 171,000 voters voted, of which 4,343 by mail. The total turnout is 2.39%. In 2020, at the same time, the national turnout was 1.29%, with over 230,000 voters showing up at the polls. The highest turnout at 8:00 am is in Olt County, respectively 1.87%. Ilfov and Dâmbovița counties follow with a turnout of 1.78% and 1.76%, respectively.
31 parties and alliances and 19 national minority organizations registered for the 2024 parliamentary elections. PSD has 636 candidates, the largest number. Next are S.O.S. România with 636 candidates, PNL, with 630 candidates, AUR, with 621, Forța Dreptei with 619, UDMR with 596 candidates and USR, with 589 candidates. The list with candidates.
By 8.30 p.m. the turnout stood at 51,88 %, meaning 9,342,536 had voted in Romania and Diaspora for how the next Romanian Parliament will look like.
By 8 p.m. the turnout stood at 51,18 %, meaning 9.215.955 had voted in Romania and Diaspora.
By 7.30 p.m. the turnout exceeded 50%, more precisely 50,59 % .
By 7 p.m. 8,892,401 Romanians shad cast their votes, which means a turnout of 49,38 % in the country and Diaspora.
By 6 p.m. 8,330,604 Romanians had voted, turnout of 46,26 %.
Voter turnout reached 42.05%, at 5:00 p.m. So far, 7.5 million Romanians have voted in the country and over 549,000 abroad.
By 12:00hrs, 3,206,353 Romanians in the country and Diaspora voted in the parliamentary elections. The turnout stood at 17.80%, with people in the cities voting more, 1,923,757 than in the countryside,1,299,603.
By 11:00hrs, over 2.2 million Romanians in the country and over 208,000 in the diaspora had voted. The voter turnout reached 12.22%. This is a higher turnout than in the first round of the presidential elections.
By 09:30hrs, 1,029,114 Romanians have already voted in the parliamentary elections, of which over 170,000 abroad. The voter turnout is 5.71%, at this time, according to AEP data.
By 09:00hrs, 800,066 Romanians have voted, equivalent to a turnout of 4.44%, of which 175,202 abroad. In other words, in the country, in the first two hours after the opening of the polling stations, over 624,000 Romanians have voted. The turnout in the country is 3.42%, significantly higher than four years ago, when at 09:00 it was 2.78%.
Romanians in the diaspora vote on Sunday, the second day of voting, in the elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. Voting in this election began on Friday at 20:00 Romanian time, when the polling station organized in Auckland, New Zealand, opened (at 07:00 local time). By Sunday morning, at 07:00, over 170,000 people in the diaspora had voted. The electoral district abroad has 2 senators and 4 deputies.
“I voted with the thought that we will continue on the European and Euro-Atlantic line and that I will be able to see my daughter, that I will be able to see my brother again, that I will be able to see a large part of my family again. I voted from Câmpulung, where the longest-lasting resistance movement against communism took place. I hope that Elisabeta Rizea will hear us, from there next to the angels.”
AUR President George Simion said he voted with the National Day and the youth in mind. He cast his vote at the Unirea College in Focsani shortly after the polls opened. “I voted with the National Day in mind, with the elders and the youth, with my child Radu, with all the children of Romania. I voted so that for the first time in 35 years we can free ourselves from chains, from shackles, from those who seek to keep us prisoners of poverty in a rich country. I voted with the Romanians who have gone abroad as refugees. I voted with the thought that they are neither traitors nor unskilled workers,” Simion said after voting.
US Ambassador yo Romania, Kathleen Kavalec, also sent a message on Romania’s elections.
“In recent days, many Romanians have expressed concerns over the course of their national elections, including the surprising results of the first round of the presidential elections, reports of campaign violations on use of social media and lack of transparency in financing, and the decision to conduct a recount of those results.
Our hope is that whatever decisions might or might not be taken by Romanian authorities and by the candidates themselves in the days ahead, Romania’s strong track record as a reliable democratic partner in Europe and in the Euro-Atlantic community will not be tarnished.
The fundamental purpose of a free and fair election is to ensure that those who govern have a clear mandate from the people they represent. No decision made during this crucial period should limit the right of Romanians to vote freely nor further put at risk the credibility of the election process. “
